Utah Jazz Trade Rumor: Cavs Interested in Shelvin Mack

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers covet a backup point guard. Could they have their sights set on Utah Jazz PG Shelvin Mack?

It’s almost February and the trade deadline is fast approaching for the Utah Jazz and the rest of the league. Naturally, the rumor mill has begun to churn and, as fate would have it, our first big Jazz story has begun to make the rounds.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, sources have indicated that the Cleveland Cavaliers could look to add Jazz point-man Shelvin Mack via trade. The Cavs have a $4.4 million trade exception set to expire February 20 that could be used to absorb his salary. Moreover, Utah may be willing to deal.

Says Stein —

Sources say one vet known to interest the Cavs — one who possesses a salary that would fit into that exception — is Utah’s Shelvin Mack at $2.4 million. Mack, according to sources, is most definitely available.

One thing is certain — LeBron James and the Cavs want another playmaker. James reiterated his feelings on the subject earlier this month. “We gotta get a point guard,” he said. “It’s my last time saying it. We need a point guard.”

Although Mack has had his ups and downs this season, he’s shown himself to be a capable backup during his time in Utah. Nevertheless, both the Jazz and Mack could potentially benefit from a move.

Although the Jazz have solidified their starting point guard spot with George Hill, the position continues to be a source of angst overall. The Jazz have played musical chairs with Mack, Dante Exum and Raul Neto, with minutes behind Hill seemingly being given to a different guy every other game.

The end result of Jazz coach Quin Snyder’s tinkering has been the inability of any of the three to get into a rhythm or find a level of consistency. Mack, for example, has played just once in Utah’s last seven games and failed to score or make an impact.

Mack is averaging nearly eight points and three assists in 22.5 minutes per game this season.

