Utah Jazz sign Nate Wolters to two-way contract

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) The Utah Jazz have signed Nate Wolters to a two-way contract.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard played for Crvena Zvezda in Serbia last season, where he averaged 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Wolters was selected No. 38 in the 2013 NBA draft out of South Dakota State by the Washington Wizards. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.2 assists in 58 games with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2013-14 season. Wolters played 42 games in 2014-15 between the Bucks, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans.

New NBA rules allow teams to carry two players with two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man roster. The contract enables players to more easily go back and forth between the NBA and G League.