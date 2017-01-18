Utah Jazz: Salt Lake City Stars Complete Trade For Brannen Greene

Former Kansas Jayhawks wing Brannen Greene has been acquired by the Salt Lake City Stars, D-League affiliate of the Utah Jazz.

All is quiet in Utah Jazz land as the team is enjoying a three-day break following Monday’s comeback win over Earl Watson’s Phoenix Suns. However, the team’s D-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, has been wheeling and dealing.

According to an announcement from the team on Tuesday, the Stars have acquired former Kansas Jayhawks wing Brannen Greene from the Delaware 87ers. In exchange for Greene, Delaware received returning player rights to former Idaho Stampede guard Corey Hawkins.

Greene was the 87ers’ selection with the No. 7 overall pick in October’s D-League Draft. He had previously played five games with the Memphis Grizzlies’ squad at the Las Vegas Summer League. In 15 games with Delaware, the 6-foot-7 wing averaged just under five points and two rebounds in 10 minutes per contest.

However, he has shown some shooting stroke in limited action, hitting on 13 of his 21 three-point attempts this season.

Greene put up similar numbers as a collegiate, averaging five points and two rebounds per game while shooting 49 percent from distance for the Jayhawks last season. However, his run with KU coach Bill Self was anything but smooth sailing. The 22-year-old ultimately skipped out on his senior year after being subject to disciplinary action from Self on several occasions.

He’s also had more than his fair share of excitement off the floor. Before the draft, he survived a fiery car crash after escaping from a wrecked Uber vehicle only moments before it exploded.

Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey saw him up close during pre-draft workouts.

Hawkins, meanwhile, played for Utah’s D-League affiliate (then the Stampede) last season, averaging 13.7 points per game. He currently plays for the Port of Antwerp Giants of the Belgian League.

The Stars return to action on Friday, January 27 against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

