Utah Jazz: Rodney Hood Injury Update – What We Know So Far

The Utah Jazz’s starting shooting guard Rodney Hood suffered a scary knee injury in last night’s win over the Orlando Magic, but initial reports are positive.

The Utah Jazz escaped by the skin of their teeth with a too close for comfort win last night over the Orlando Magic, using a late 17-5 run in the fourth quarter to win 114-107. It was the second time in as many games against the Magic that Utah had to rely on a lockdown defensive fourth quarter to defeat Orlando.

And while it was quite impressive how Utah was able to overcome a hot night from Elfrid Payton (aka “Mop-Head” or “The Anglerfish” as I like to call him) and clutch victory from the jaws of defeat, the win came with a bit of a scary moment as Rodney Hood went down late in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury.

As you can see in the video below, he appeared to hyperextend his right knee. His terrible reaction made it seem like this could be one doozy of an injury and as he was helped off the court, it didn’t appear that he was able to put much, if any, weight on that knee.

In a year that has already been ravaged by injuries and given that Hood has been a key part of the success of Utah’s offense this year, this was no doubt a heart-stopping moment for Jazz fans and the team alike. It was hard to not fear the worst and many supposed that this could very well be a season-ending injury for Rodney.

Rodney hood ???????????????????????????? please don't be an ACL!!! ???????????????? literally sick to my stomach right now!! #ORLatUTA — Nate Gygi (@NGygi13) January 15, 2017

However, while Hood will undergo a further evaluation today that should shed more light on just how serious the injury really is, the initial reports so far have been stocked full of good news.

Following the game, Quin Snyder told the media that Rodney Hood had a hyperextended knee and was reported saying “hopefully it’s not serious.”

Quin Snyder just said that Rodney Hood has a hyperextended knee — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) January 15, 2017

There were several other reports following the game that should bode well for Hood such as that his knee was only wrapped, not in a brace, that Alec Burks said that he saw Hood walking in the locker room and finally that some assistant coaches were seen laughing and joking with Hood’s family outside of the locker room. That last bit obviously doesn’t guarantee anything but it seems they wouldn’t be so lighthearted if this were any sort of devastating season-ending injury.

Rodney Hood wasn't made available to media, but did walk to his locker to get changed while I was there. Knee wrapped, but not braced. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 15, 2017

Alec Burks said he saw Rodney Hood walk, so that is another encouraging sign — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) January 15, 2017

Jazz assistant coaching staff talking and laughing with Hood's family outside of the locker room… Looks like this is a bullet dodged. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 15, 2017

Hood will continue to be evaluated, but looks like great news for the Jazz on the initial diagnosis — Tony Jones (@tribjazz) January 15, 2017

As I said, we should get more information today on the severity of Hood’s injury and what it means for him moving forward. If it was in fact just a hyperextended knee, then his recovery time could end up being quite short.

Several players who have suffered hyperextended knees have made quick recoveries. If you’ll remember in Game 1 of the 2015 Eastern Conference Finals, the Atlanta Hawks’ DeMarre Carroll went down with what appeared to be a gruesome knee injury and his reaction was very similar to Hood’s, making fans and teammates alike fear the worst.

However, despite his severe reaction, the injury was deemed only a hyperextended knee and Carroll was able to play the very next game.

A handful of other NBA players, including J.R. Smith most recently this season, have suffered the same injury and have also been able to make a quick recovery.

So while Hood’s long-term health has to be what is taken most into consideration, early reports and past instances of hyperextended knees all bode well that the Jazz won’t be long without their starting shooting guard. Luckily, following a game tomorrow against the Phoenix Suns, the Jazz will have three days off before taking on the Dallas Mavericks on the road.

Hopefully after today’s further evaluation, we’ll have a better idea of what to expect for Rodney, but based on what we know so far, it seems very likely he could be back for that second game or perhaps Saturday’s home contest against the Indiana Pacers.

Be sure to stay tuned to Purple and Blues for further injury updates on Rodney Hood as they come to light.

