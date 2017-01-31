Utah Jazz Reassign Joel Bolomboy to the Salt Lake City Stars

Utah Jazz rookie Joel Bolomboy’s back-and-forth odyssey continues. He’s been reassigned to the D-League’s Salt Lake City Stars once again.

After moving their exclusively owned D-League franchise to Salt Lake City before the season, the Utah Jazz continue to take advantage of its proximity to the organization’s base of operations. One of the key benefits of the move has been the ability to shuttle players between the squads with ease, getting them extra court time in the process.

This was evidenced once again on Tuesday as the Jazz announced that rookie Joel Bolomboy has been reassigned to their D-League club, the Salt Lake City Stars. The move marks the 13th time the former Weber State star has received D-League assignment.

After being selected by the Jazz with the No. 52 overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft, Bolomboy hasn’t gotten much run in the Association. The last time he saw the court for the Jazz was in a December 20 loss to the Golden State Warriors. On the year, he’s played just 20 total minutes in a Jazz uniform.

However, he’s done good things when he’s suited up for the Stars. In 14 games with Salt Lake City, he’s averaging 15.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 1.36 blocks per contest. Moreover, he’s developing the kind of three-point shooting touch that could help him get a bite at the NBA apple one day. He’s currently hitting at a 47.4 percent clip from distance.

His most recent D-League action came on January 27 against the Santa Cruz Warriors. The 6-foot-9 big man scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 3-of-4 from three-point range in the game. He also added 15 rebounds.

The Stars will be back in action on Wednesday, February 1 against the Northern Arizona Suns. As has been the case all season, it’s difficult to know whether he’ll make the game or get called back to the Jazz for their game on the same night. Either way, Bolomboy will get a practice in with the Stars.

This article originally appeared on