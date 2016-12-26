Utah Jazz Players Send Us Their Holiday Greetings

Utah Jazz players, including Gordon Hayward and Joel Bolomboy, took to social media to wish fans, friends and family a happy holiday season.

‘Tis the season to be jolly, especially if you’re a Utah Jazz fan. After all, former Jazzman, folk hero and one-time bleached blonde Kyrylo Fesenko celebrated his 30th birthday on December 24. Just as a young Karl Malone was welcomed to Utah with a parade on the 24th of July, people around the state adorn their homes in lights, exchange gifts and decorate trees in his honor.

It makes sense — Big Fes was one of a kind.

At least I think that’s right. I have been told in the past that my life is currently a pinch more hoop-centric than it ought to be, but I think I’ve got this one. Why else would Festivus be a thing?

In any event, multiple Jazz players made sure to send holiday greetings via social media on Christmas Day. And while Jazz basketball has been a grim affair over the course of the last week, the players are still celebrating the season and spreading holiday cheer.

Gordon Hayward and his young family shared their greetings with a picture on Instagram. His caption: “I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas today! Lots to be thankful for!” —

I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas today! Lots to be thankful for! A photo posted by @gdhayward on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:40pm PST

Erstwhile starting point guard George Hill also went the Instagram route. In his picture, Hill wishes a Merry Christmas from his “Mini-Me,” son Zayden —

Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 🎅🏽 To You All From My Mini Me!!!! #ZaydensFirstChristmas #Thankful #GodIsGood #Blessed A photo posted by @indianageorge3 on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:52am PST

Shelvin Mack kept things simple via Twitter, which I dig. After all, brevity is the soul of wit —

Merry Christmas to everyone….???????????? — Shelvin Mack (@ShelvinMack) December 25, 2016

Rookie Joel Bolomboy wanted us to enjoy the day —

Merry Christmas to everyone & their families????????! Have a great one and enjoy it! — Joel Bolomboy (@Bolomboy21) December 25, 2016

In lieu of well-wishes, Rudy Gobert opted to troll fellow Frenchman and Orlando Magic wing Evan Fournier —

Where can i vote https://t.co/EpgnBmgYCA — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) December 25, 2016

Meanwhile, Joe Ingles was mindful of the International Date Line and wished his native land a Merry Christmas one day early —

Merry Christmas Australia! ???????? — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) December 24, 2016

Finally, Jeff Withey apparently spent the same day vomiting and reflecting on an apparently less than awesome year —

Nothing like throwing up all day on Christmas Eve. ???? Sums up 2016 I guess ???? — Jeff Withey (@JeffWithey) December 24, 2016

Whether you’re celebrating the birth of Christ, Kyrylo Fesenko, Hanukkah or just the fact that you’ve survived another year, another month or another day in the life, all of us here at Purple & Blues would like to join Jazz players in wishing you all the best during the holidays and in the upcoming year!

This article originally appeared on