Utah Jazz Notes: DeMarre Carroll Shows SLC Some Love

A Pre-Christmas Eve edition of Utah Jazz notes; DeMarre Carroll takes note of his time as a Jazzman and a Salt Lake City Stars/D-League roster update.

It’s been more than three years since DeMarre Carroll took the court as a member of the Utah Jazz. In Utah’s final game before the Christmas break, Carroll returns to Vivint Arena as a member of the Toronto Raptors. In some ways, it feels as though he never left.

Unlike Deron Williams, who recently returned with the Dallas Mavericks and was met with a chorus of boos every time he touched the ball, Carroll is a player who is almost universally held in high esteem by Jazz Nation.

Over the course of 86 games with the Jazz from 2012 to 2013, Carroll averaged six points and three rebounds in 17 minutes per game. For the first time, he was allowed to show the world what he could do as an NBA player and he become a fan favorite in the process.

Few players have captured the imagination of the Utah faithful in such a way. Check his timeline on Twitter — the former Jazzman has been inundated with well-wishes from Jazz fans leading up to the Jazz-Raptors affair.

They’re not the only ones on his bandwagon. Before he signed with Toronto in July of 2015, I was one of a crowd of people who thought he should come back and “shake his dreadlocks in Jazz blue.”

Even now, three years after the fact, the fanbase in Utah continues to love Carroll as if he were still on the squad. Apparently, the feeling is mutual.

The Raptors forward took to Twitter in recent days with words of acknowledgment for the Jazz chapter of his career —

Won't forget my time in Utah! Every destination in life is an opportunity to grow!!! ???????????? On the road in SLC today!! #WeTheNorth #RTZ pic.twitter.com/HbMIWGHssC — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) December 23, 2016

Ole Salt Lake City…. GreatCity ???? — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) December 23, 2016

Although the Jazz need a win in a bad way against the Raptors, you can bet that Carroll is going to have his own cheering section when the teams meet on Friday night.

Joel Bolomboy, DeAndre’ Bembry Recalled From Stars

Less than 24 hours after I wrote about Joel Bolomboy’s successful return to the D-League’s Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz rookie is on the move once again. The team announced on Friday that Bolomboy has been recalled to the main roster. He should be active for the game against Toronto.

Last game before Christmas, lets get it!! pic.twitter.com/KMqtwCoJXK — Joel Bolomboy (@Bolomboy21) December 23, 2016

During the short assignment, Bolomboy had what may have been his best Stars performance to date. In a loss to the Texas Legends, the big man scored 23 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3PT), grabbed 23 rebounds and added three steals and three blocked shots.

Over the course of his last four games in the D-League, Bolomboy is averaging 21.3 points, 18.3 rebound, 3.3 blocks and 2.0 steals per game. He recorded double-doubles in all four contests.

Atlanta Hawks rookie DeAndre’ Bembry has also been recalled from Salt Lake City by his team. Bembry had been sent to the Jazz D-League affiliate via the league’s flexible assignment rule. In three games with the Stars this season, Bembry averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest.

This article originally appeared on