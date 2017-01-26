Utah Jazz Notes: Bolomboy to Stars, Insanity in Denver

Utah Jazz news and notes NOT related to All-Star selections; Joel Bolomboy is on the move, insanity abounds in Denver and more.

The day has finally arrived; a moment of truth for the Gordon Hayward, Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz and fans around the Wasatch Front. Before the team takes the court against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, reserves for the NBA All-Star Game will be announced on TNT.

And while some would argue to the contrary (more on this later), both Hayward and Gobert have made strong cases for inclusion. Hayward is averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range. Gobert, meanwhile, is averaging just under 13 points and 13 boards to go along with 2.5 blocks per contest.

Statistics aside, the decision on whether or not Hayward and Gobert will notch their first All-Star selections falls with Western Conference coaches. We’ll know what that decision was before long; in the meantime, there’s a lot going on in Jazzland.

Here’s the latest as the team gets set to take on the Lake Show…

Joel Bolomboy Sent Back to D-League

With the Jazz band back home and rookie Joel Bolomboy not likely to see the court against the Lakers, the team has opted to send the big man back to the Salt Lake City Stars. This marks the 11th time that Bolomboy has received D-League assignment this season.

Bolomboy hasn’t gotten into a game for the Jazz since playing four minutes against the Golden State Warriors on December 20. However, the former Weber State star has made good use of his time in the D-League. On the year, he’s averaging 15 points, 13 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game for the Stars.

The Stars will be back in action on Friday against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Denver Post Columnist Shoots on Rudy Gobert

So about that All-Star nod for Rudy Gobert…

In a piece for the Denver Post on Thursday, columnist Mark Kiszla suggests that Nuggets center Nikola Jokic should represent the West in the All-Star Game. He didn’t stop there, however. Kiszla went on to throw shots at Gobert while suggesting that if Jokic doesn’t make it, the voting is rigged.

From the Denver Post —

I can see clearly now: There was only one all-star center playing in this game. That all-star is Jokic, not Rudy Gobert, the big stiff from Utah. Any NBA coach who believes Gobert is a better center than Jokic might have his heart in the right place. But his head is stuck … somewhere dark and in need of enlightenment.

Kiszla cites Gobert’s head-to-head performance (in his fourth game in five nights) against Jokic on Tuesday and the Nuggets center’s strong January performance as support for his thesis. Meanwhile, Gobert ranks in the Top 5 league-wide in no less than 12 statistical categories if you bother to go beyond basic, traditional stats.

He also crushes Jokic in D-Rating (99.8 to an abysmal 109.4) and Net Rating (7.3 to 3.5). And as far as productive months go, Gobert had a pretty good December when he registered the highest monthly field goal percentage (77.8 percent) the NBA has seen in over 30 years.

If you’re “in need of enlightenment,” check out Kiszla’s column here —

Jokic better than Gobert. Here's column Utah Jazz fans are late to party to discover. Enjoy: https://t.co/M1gsJ2bGfq via @denverpost — Mark Kiszla (@markkiszla) January 26, 2017

Rodney Hood Questionable vs. Lakers

After going through shootaround on Thursday morning, Jazz guard Rodney Hood is listed as questionable to play against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hood has been out of commission for Utah’s last five games. He suffered a hyperextended knee and bone contusion late in the Jazz win over the Orlando Magic on January 14.

“Getting back into the swing of things, ” Hood said when asked about his status during his media availability. “Feeling better every single day. So, I’ll just see how I feel later and see if I can go tonight.”

Rodney Hood feared his knee injury was much worse: "That's why I was screaming a little bit more because I was frustrated at the time." pic.twitter.com/mVyAItWTXb — Aaron Falk (@aaronfalk) January 26, 2017

The Jazz and the Lakers tip-off from Vivint Smart Home Arena at 8:30 PM MDT. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

