Utah Jazz Notes: Bolomboy Recalled, Team Hits ESPN’s Top 5

Utah Jazz news and notes to tip-off your week; Joel Bolomboy has been recalled from the D-League and the team makes a move up the ESPN power rankings.

A new week has begun in Utah Jazzland and, already, business is picking up. Not only is the team set to host Russell Westbrook, Enes Kanter and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, but Jazz ownership is apparently set to make some kind of “major” announcement in the hours before tip-off.

Here’s the latest news for Jazz Nation while we anxiously await the game, as well as confirmation that the team isn’t moving to Las Vegas (rest easy, they aren’t).

Joel Bolomboy Recalled

According to an announcement from the team, rookie big man Joel Bolomboy has been recalled from the D-League’s Salt Lake City Stars. Bolomboy, who had been on assignment for the 10th time this season, will rejoin the Jazz in time for the OKC game.

While playing time with the Jazz has been sparse, Bolomboy has definitely made good on his D-League minutes. The big man has largely been a force on both sides of the ball when he’s been on assignment. In 13 games with the Stars this season, he’s averaging 15 points, nearly 13 boards and 1.4 blocks per contest.

More recently, he finished last week’s D-League Showcase in Toronto on a high note, putting up 19 points and nine rebounds against the Reno Bighorns.

Bolomboy should be in uniform on Monday night.

Utah Jazz Hit Top 5 in ESPN Rankings

After some ups and down and a litany of injury problems, the Jazz are surging toward elite status. A 29-16 record and six straight wins will do that for you. Fans in Salt Lake City aren’t the only ones taking note; in Marc Stein’s power rankings for ESPN.com, the Jazz have reached the Top 5 for the first time this season.

However, Stein was focused on the potential All-Star exploits of Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert in his write-up. Said Stein —

“Giannis Antetokounmpo’s selection as an All-Star Game starter means that the Jazz have inherited the league’s longest drought without a starter. Karl Malone was Utah’s last All-Star starter, which requires a rewind back to 1998. But another All-Star drought should be ending soon for the Jazz, who haven’t sent anyone to the big event in February (starter or reserve) since Deron Williams made it in 2011. The Committee’s contention is that both Rudy Gobert and Gordon Hayward will be selected, but you have to believe that at least one of them is New Orleans-bound. In a bit of good timing, Gobert recently uncorked the league’s first 25-and-25 game this season in win No. 5 of Utah’s six-game winning streak.”

Truthfully, both players deserve All-Star nods. We’ll see if they get them when reserves are announced on TNT this Tuesday night.

