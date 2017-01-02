Utah Jazz: Nets’ Trevor Booker Reaffirms Vow to Dunk on Rudy Gobert

Former Utah Jazz fan favorite turned Brooklyn Nets big man Trevor Booker still insists that he’s going to ascend the Stifle Tower and posterize Rudy Gobert.

When the Utah Jazz hit the court at Barclays Center on Monday night, they’ll be looking to tip-off 2017 with their fourth-straight win and eighth in 11 tries. Former Jazzman turned Brooklyn Nets forward Trevor Booker has other ideas and they go beyond protecting home court.

Booker wants to throw down on Rudy Gobert.

At Nets shootaround, Booker was very matter-of-fact about his desire to do so. “I’m gonna dunk on Rudy [Gobert] tonight,” he said. Booker also predicted that his Clemson Tigers would beat the Alabama Crimson Tide for the college football national championship next week. Jazz radio play-by-play man David Locke fired back with the following query —

In typical Booker fashion, the former Jazz fan favorite remained stalwart in his belief that both Gobert and ‘Bama are about to get rocked. He seems especially confident in his ability to put the Stifle Tower on a poster —

Both are likely but me dunking on @rudygobert27 more likely https://t.co/WRiKnGQd6w — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) January 2, 2017

This isn’t the first time Booker has vowed to abuse his former teammate at the rim. When Gobert received his big-money extension earlier this season, Booker offered him congratulations, but also warned that “money can’t keep you from getting dunked on when we play.”

Booker had previously declared that Gobert would get dunked on before the 2016-17 campaign tipped off.

While Gobert is arguably the most intimidating defensive presence in the NBA, Booker is not one to be taken lightly. Given his propensity for destroying rims and the extra motivation he’s bringing into the contest, the Stifle Tower could be in for a battle at Barclays.

Whether or not Booker can follow through on his promise to posterize Gobert (who is statistically the league’s best rim protector), there’s no denying the fact that he’s having a career year. In 30 games (all starts) with the Nets this season, Booker is averaging 9.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.

The Jazz and the Nets will tip-off at 5:30 PM MDT.

