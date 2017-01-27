Utah Jazz: Lakers Feel the Wrath of Rudy Gobert

After failing to capture a spot on the Western Conference All-Star squad, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took his frustrations out on the L.A. Lakers.

Don’t make him angry. You won’t like him when he’s angry.

The Utah Jazz played host to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, in a game where Rudy Gobert had some extra motivation. Although Gobert’s teammate, Gordon Hayward, received his first All-Star nod earlier in the day, the Stifle Tower was left with the big snub. This was bad news for the shorthanded Lakers.

As the Jazz offense mostly stumbled its way through the contest, a frustrated Gobert took the opportunity to unleash his anger on an unsuspecting Lake Show. In the end, Utah captured a 96-88 win at Vivint Smart Home Arena to improve to 30-18 on the year.

When asked before the contest whether or not his exclusion from the All-Star Game would provide more fuel for his competitive fire, Gobert left little doubt that it would. “That’s a dumb question,” he said with a smile.

He went on to make L.A. the first team to feel his wrath.

Hayward led the way for the Jazz with a 24-point night, but it was Gobert who sparked his squad. With the team down 56-52 in the third quarter, Gobert used his defense to key the 16-0 third quarter scamper that ultimately put the Jazz on a path toward the win.

He finished with a season-high six blocks to go along with nine points and 13 rebounds in the game.

Clearly Gobert made a strong case for a spot on the All-Star team. But if there’s a silver lining to Gobert missing the All-Star cut, the Lakers game is an example of it.

The Jazz center is fiercely competitive and takes pride in his work. Earlier this season, he went so far as to declare himself the best in the Association at his position. “To be honest, right now, I think it’s me,” he told ESPN in December.

Now he’s going to make it his personal mission to prove as much against every team the Jazz face. “They’re gonna see,” he promised. “They’re gonna see…” This feels less like a threat and more like a promise. As if the beast has been stirred from its slumber and is about to embark on an epic feasting.

The Lakers were simply the first course. As for the rest of the league, all I can say is that you won’t like him when he’s angry.

