Utah Jazz: Injury Updates on George Hill, Rodney Hood vs Dallas Mavericks

Updating the status Utah Jazz guards George Hill and Rodney Hood for the team’s return to action this weekend against the Dallas Mavericks.

When last the Utah Jazz played their former frontman Deron Williams and the Dallas Mavericks, Rodney Hood was the man in the clutch. With the game tied at 100 in the game’s waning seconds, Hood rebounded a Williams miss, stormed up the court and knocked down a game-winning triple with just 0.8 seconds left.

That was all the way back in Mid-December. Now, the Jazz and the Mavs are set to resume their season series on Friday. However, Utah will have to win this one without the services of their clutch hero.

According to reports out of Jazz practice on Thursday, Hood will travel with the team to Dallas, but has been ruled out for the contest.

Hood missed Utah’s 106-101 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday with a right knee bone bruise and hyperextension. The injuries occurred in the previous game when Hood, attempting to drive to the hoop, stepped on the foot of Orlando Magic wing Jodie Meeks.

While Hood avoided serious injury on the play, there’s a good chance this won’t be the last game he misses. Look for Joe Ingles to start in his place until Hood is able to return. Alec Burks and Joe Johnson could also see increased minutes.

There was some good news coming out of practice for Jazz fans, though. Starting point guard George Hill, who tweaked his ankle late against the Suns, is not currently on the injury report. Hill told reporters after practice that his ankle is fine and he’ll be good to go against the Mavs.

Although his numbers have dipped recently, Hill is averaging a career-best 18.1 points per game in 19 games with the Jazz. He’s also shooting over 50 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range.

Hood, meanwhile, has had his ups and down in year three, but has come on recently for the Jazz. In his last three games, he’s averaging 19.7 points per game and has knocked down 52 percent of his triples.

The Jazz and the Mavs will tip-off from the American Airlines Center at 6:30 PM MDT on Friday.

