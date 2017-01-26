Utah Jazz: Gordon Hayward Legitimized With All-Star Nod

Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward has been selected by coaches as a reserve for the Western Conference All-Star squad.

In late February, the NBA All-Star Game will emanate from the birthplace of jazz, New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s also the birthplace of what would eventually become Utah Jazz basketball, which is apropos given the fact that the Jazz franchise is getting back to its roots by doing one of the things it does best.

Putting players in the All-Star Game.

When All-Star reserves were announced on Thursday, Jazz forward Gordon Hayward was among those getting the nod. His selection marks the first time in five years that a Jazzman has made the All-Star team. Deron Williams was the last to do so in 2011.

Although Hayward has been among the best at his position for multiple years, the invitation legitimizes his status as one of the league’s best players and a rising star. The numbers bear it out; Hayward is averaging 21.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 46 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 87 percent from the line.

More importantly, he’s led the Jazz from the doldrums of lottery status to a 29-18 record and a shot at a Top 4 seed in the West come playoff time.

Joining Hayward as All-Star reserves for the West are Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins, Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

Notably absent from the list is Hayward’s Jazz teammate, Rudy Gobert. The big man is arguably the league’s most intimidating defensive presence and is currently No. 1 in the NBA in blocks per game, second field goal percentage and fifth in rebounding. Nevertheless, he’ll have to wait at least another year for his All-Star moment.

Despite the snub, the Stifle Tower chose to focus on his teammate’s achievement on Twitter —

Congrats to my bro @gordonhayward for his 1st all-star selection! 100% deserved. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 27, 2017

The 2017 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on February 21.

