Utah Jazz Fans to Pick Christmas Movie Theme for Game Vs. Toronto

The Utah Jazz will be putting on a Christmas movie theme in the upcoming game against the Toronto Raptors and it’s up to fans to decide which classic holiday movie will be selected.

You shouldn’t need any extra reasons to tune in to the Utah Jazz’s upcoming contest against the Toronto Raptors on Friday evening. The Raptors are one of the elite teams in the league, second only to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East and of course our beloved Jazz, despite a recent mini-slump, are playing great basketball and are right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

Nevertheless, amidst all the basketball mania, Christmas is just around the corner and while the Jazz won’t be featured among the day’s marquee match-ups, they’ve still got a lot of reason to celebrate.

And what better way to celebrate the holiday than to let fans pick the theme of the Jazz’s final game before Christmas is upon us. It was announced on Twitter this morning that Jazz fans have the opportunity to vote for the Christmas movie that they would most like to see be the theme for the upcoming game.

Our #TORatUTA game tweets will be themed exclusively on one of these xmas movies! ❄️ (movies selected at the bias of the social media mgr) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 22, 2016

The choices as you can see in the tweet above are A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation, Elf and Home Alone, an impressive slate of holiday faves.

Personally, I went with my all-time favorite Christmas movie Home Alone for my selection. Who wouldn’t want to see the Jazz go all-out Kevin McAllister on the Toronto Raptors’ Harry and Marv duo of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan?

OK so that’s a bit of an outlandish comparison, but Home Alone is a great movie and quotes like “Keep the change ya filthy animal!” and “Buzz, your girlfriend. Woof!” would be sure to thrill the crowd and give them a good laugh all game long.

However, all four options are solid choices and I’m sure that fans attending and tuning into the game will enjoy it no matter what the final winner is.

As of 2:00 PM MT, with about seven hours left to vote, Elf was enjoying a significant lead over the others. This isn’t too much of a surprise given the fact that it is the most recently released movie of the four that I’m sure is popular among a large portion of the young whippersnappers on Twitter.

While Elf would be a lot of fun and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it win, I’m still pulling for Home Alone to make a last minute comeback.

Anyhow, be sure to vote for your favorite theme, not only on Twitter, but also let us know your choice in the comments below! And more importantly, make sure to tune into Utah’s contest against the Toronto Raptors as they’ll need all the help, cheering and good vibes they can get in order to pull out of their mini-slump and log a win in Friday’s contest.

