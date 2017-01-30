Utah Jazz: DeAndre Jordan Didn’t Expect to Get (Rudy Gobert’s) All-Star Spot

How obvious is it that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert got snubbed for an All-Star spot? Even DeAndre Jordan, who made it in over him, had made other plans.

When All-Star reserves were announced last week, the Western Conference squad had some pretty notable omissions. At the top of that list was Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who has established himself as one of the league’s elite centers this season. Apparently Gobert and his fans weren’t the only ones surprised by this turn of events.

In fact, Los Angeles Clippers big man DeAndre Jordan, who was selected instead of the Stifle Tower, was so sure he wasn’t going to make it, he had already made other plans for All-Star Weekend. Before getting “the call,” he was in the process of booking a trip to Hawaii.

@LAClippers Deandre Jordan was so sure he wouldn't make the #AllStar team that he booked a trip to Hawaii. https://t.co/wt1EQarCff — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 30, 2017

Via Marc Spears/The Undefeated —

So you didn’t think you would be selected as an All-Star? “After practice on Thursday, I had my trip to Hawaii ready to go. I was superexcited about it. I was waiting for this one last little thing [All-Star announcement]. I was leaving at 6 in the morning [of Feb. 16] and was ready to rock. Someone texted me and said, ‘Hey, you got to cancel that trip to Hawaii.’ I was like, ‘No, this is done. This is set. What’s up?’”

What was up is that Jordan had secured his first All-Star selection at the age of 28. Despite his status as one of the league’s elite defensive players, it was a development he hadn’t foreseen. In a crowded Western Conference frontcourt that includes centers like Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, DeMarcus Cousins and Gobert, it’s not hard to see why.

All of those players will be at the All-Star Game in New Orleans in February. Meanwhile, Gobert will not. This is the reality despite the fact that Gobert leads the league in blocks, blocks per game, block percentage, defensive rating (Per Basketball Reference), defensive real plus/minus, defensive win shares, points per shot and true shooting percentage.

He also ranks in the Top 5 in the Association in field goal percentage (2nd), effective field goal percentage (2nd), dunks (2nd), individual offensive rating (3rd), player screen assists (3rd), offensive rebounds (2nd), total rebounds (3rd), rebounds per game (5th) and overall win shares (4th).

I could probably sniff out a few more categories, but you get the idea. Bottom line — Gobert is playing at a ridiculously high level.

Given the data, Jazz GM Dennis Lindsey wasn’t shy about bemoaning Gobert’s exclusion in an interview on 1280 AM/97.5 FM The Zone in Salt Lake City last week.

Said Lindsey –

“I don’t mean to be the curmudgeon here. I’m not the biggest All-Star-event-week guy. I care because our players care about it. And so, because I care about — in this case — Rudy, I’m disappointed. I think he not only deserved it, but deserved it in front of a few people [who] did make it. And I’m not going to name names.

For the record, Jordan is one of the best centers in the NBA. However, when he himself was packing his bags for Hawaii in lieu of a trip to New Orleans, Lindsey doesn’t really have to name names.

Jordan plays on an All-Star level, but Gobert is the the one who should be on the team. I’m probably not alone in saying that I like DJ, but it doesn’t change the fact that the wrong guy made the cut.

This article originally appeared on