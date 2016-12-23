Utah Jazz: Dante Exum (Knee) to be Reevaluated in One Week

Utah Jazz guard Dante Exum has been battling tendonitis in his left knee. After missing Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, he will be reevaluated in one week.

The Utah Jazz will be without another point guard for at least a week. Dante Exum, who has been dealing with tendonitis in his left knee since before he was drafted in 2014, will be reevaluated in one week. Andy Larsen of KSL.com was the first to relay the news.

With Exum out, Utah is down to two healthy point guards — Shelvin Mack and Raul Neto. Mack picked up the start against the Kings Wednesday night, scoring 13 points in 34 minutes of action. Neto played 14 minutes, which tied his season-high, scoring four points off the bench.

George Hill is out with a sprained toe, but appears to be making progress on his return.

The Jazz have plenty of versatility on the roster, and we’ve seen Coach Quin Snyder roll with no point guard plenty of times. Gordon Hayward, Joe Ingles, Joe Johnson and Rodney Hood are all guys that can make plays with the ball in their hands.

Exum, who is still adjusting after missing last season due to a torn ACL, hasn’t been a big factor offensively this year. However, he typically shines defensively. The Jazz missed his defense against the Sacramento Kings. Ty Lawson, a very speedy point guard, was continuously getting into the paint and making plays.

It was a major factor in Utah ultimately losing the game.

Mack has largely had a good season for Utah, and is usually reliable. Neto, who was a starter for most of last season until Utah acquired Mack from Atlanta, is a great defender, and he can knock down the three ball. It’s good to see him back in the rotation getting meaningful minutes. He’s still young, and has a bright future.

Exum is averaging 6.4 PPG, 2.1 RPG and 1.7 APG on the season for Utah. With him out for one week, he will miss games against Toronto, Los Angeles (Lakers) and Philadelphia. Hopefully Dante can get back on the court ASAP.

This article originally appeared on