Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey faces domestic violence probe

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) Police are investigating an allegation of domestic violence against Utah Jazz center Jeff Withey.

Manhattan Beach police spokesman Sgt. Tim Zins said Thursday that a police report had been filed accusing Withey of domestic violence. He said detectives are investigating the allegations.

The Jazz said in a statement that the team is aware of the allegations against Withey but would not comment until they had a better understanding of the situation.

Police say the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office will have to determine whether or not Withey will be charged with a crime.

A district attorney’s spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.