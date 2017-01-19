Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks: Keys to the Game

Although the Dallas Mavericks have been playing slightly better of late, the well-rested Utah Jazz should still be able to come away with a win in Friday’s contest.

Winners of four straight and coming into Friday’s game with three days of rest, the Utah Jazz have to feel pretty good about their chances against the Dallas Mavericks. Utah currently holds a 2-0 season series lead over their Western Conference foe and will look to extend that streak in the third contest.

However, the previous two bouts were home games for the Jazz whereas Friday’s will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas where the Mavs have played considerably better than on the road. Dallas is currently 8-11 at home compared to 6-17 on the road after suffering a loss on Thursday night to the Miami Heat.

And the last time these two teams met, the game ended up being much too close for comfort for the home team Jazz. Despite holding a big lead late, the Jazz let the Mavs back into the game in the fourth quarter and had to rely on a late three pointer by Rodney Hood to seal the deal.

Despite being outscored 23-13 in the final period, thanks to Hood, Utah was still able to pull off a 103-100 victory the last time around.

Yet besides a lackluster fourth quarter in that game, the Jazz have looked dominant overall against the Mavericks this season and especially considering that Utah is coming in well rested while Dallas will be playing in the second night of a back-to-back, the Jazz should have a great chance of coming out on top.

Nevertheless, the Mavs, despite their dismal record, are slowly but surely showing some life recently as they had won three straight prior to Thursday’s loss to the Heat. Therefore, the Jazz will have to be cautious and be sure to take care of business in the following key areas.

Key Match-up – George Hill and Deron Williams

I was initially a bit hesitant to pin George Hill in the key match-up spot due to the fact that he tweaked his ankle near the end of the game against Phoenix on Monday and was subsequently listed as day-to-day. However, as our own Ryan Aston reported earlier today, Hill is nowhere to be found on the injury report after saying that the ankle is fine and he’s ready to go.

With that being the case, I expect him to play a key role in Utah’s success on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Hill has struggled lately as his efficiency has taken quite a bit of a dip so the Jazz will need him to pop out of that slump somewhat to challenge Williams offensively and make him work hard on the defensive end.

If Hill can get back to his hot shooting – especially from behind the arc – that we’ve come to expect of him, it will be hard for Deron Williams, who isn’t exactly a renowned defender, to contain him.

However, perhaps even more importantly will be for Hill to dominate on the defensive end. Not only is Williams is averaging a respectable 13.9 points and seven assists on the year so far, but the former Jazzman has been playing quite well of late. During the Mavs recent three-game winning streak, Williams shot nearly 58 percent from the field while averaging nearly 16 points and just over 10 assists.

Tres puntos ????! Deron Williams (23p/12a) and the @dallasmavs hold off the @Suns in Mexico City! Booker went off for 28 in the 4th (39 game) pic.twitter.com/9kS22iGtJs — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2017

When Williams is on, both in terms of shooting well and orchestrating the offense proficiently, this Mavs team has the personnel to potentially be dangerous so it’s absolutely critical for Hill to slow Deron down.

Unfortunately for the Mavs, even on some nights when Williams has played well, they’ve still struggled to score as evidenced by the fact that they are ranked last in the league in points per game. Therefore, if George Hill and the Jazz can further hinder their offense by turning Williams into a non-factor, this could very easily turn into a comfortable win for the Jazz.

Key Stat – Turnovers

I hate to beat a dead horse as turnovers have been my key stat several times this year and as recently as before the contest against the Suns, but it will still be critical for the Jazz to take care of business in this area. Last time they faced off against the Mavs, turning the ball over was an enormous reason why Dallas was able to get back into the game as Utah turned it over 16 times compared to six turnovers for the Mavericks.

Not only is 16 a much too high turnover number for the Jazz, but to lose that battle by 10 miscues is simply unacceptable.

However, despite their struggles to put points on the board this season, the Mavericks have actually done an exceptional job of not turning the ball over. They’re currently fourth in the league in turnovers committed at just 12.3 per game. This is a testament not only to the solid point guard play of Deron Williams but also to the focus of the team as a whole.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are 13th in the league with 13.7 turnovers per game. The good news is that they did look much improved in Monday’s contest against Phoenix as Utah turned the ball over just eight times, winning the turnover battle by one.

Hopefully that kind of clean game can become the norm for Utah and they’ll certainly need a performance like that to avoid the Mavericks pulling off a comeback like last time. With a team like Dallas that normally struggles to score, the last thing the Jazz should allow is for them to get some momentum off of easy baskets created by turnovers.

So as long as Utah can keep their turnovers down and do their best to fluster the Mavs despite the fact that they aren’t a high-turnover team, they should be able to control the tempo and come out on top in the contest.

Key Performer – Joe Ingles

With Andrew Bogut out of the action due to a hamstring injury, the Mavs have shaken up their starting lineup, sliding Dirk Nowitzki to the center position, starting leading scorer Harrison Barnes as a stretch-four and inserting Seth Curry as the starting two-guard alongside Wesley Matthews and Deron Williams.

While I was tempted to pin someone like Gordon Hayward, Rudy Gobert or even Derrick Favors who will be matched up against the smaller Harrison Barnes for some of the night as the key performer, with Rodney Hood out with a knee injury and Joe Ingles filling in, I decided to have some fun and go ahead and give him the nod.

He’ll be matched up against Seth Curry, who is doing exceptionally well in his opportunity with the Mavs, but he’ll likely be hard-pressed to keep tabs on Ingles who has been a red-hot shooter this season and an improving defender.

Jazz coach to Joe Ingles: 'If you play D, you're going to play"

By @DJJazzyJody https://t.co/0K7LeFF8nP pic.twitter.com/UPbjlvlMvt — Deseret News Sports (@desnewssports) January 20, 2017

Although Curry shoots a solid 41.6 percent from deep and 45.7 percent from the field, he’s done so in inconsistent minutes and may very well struggle to do so against Joe Ingles who has six inches and about forty pounds on his counterpart at the shooting guard position.

Curry also is far from an elite defender, and at his small size may struggle to contain Ingles’ 48.3 percent field goal percentage and 46 percent three-point shooting which is currently the best in the league.

Although Ingles is averaging just 6.5 points per game this season, he has shown the ability to break out when he has an opportunity and playing starter minutes while matching up against the likes of Seth Curry should give him such an opportunity.

Not to mention, the Mavericks currently post the worst perimeter defense in the league as they’re allowing opponents to shoot an extremely high 40.3 percent from three. Mixing the league’s leading three-point shooter with the worst perimeter defense sounds like an absolute recipe for success for Joe Ingles and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him help the Jazz win by going on a three-ball tirade.

Prediction – Jazz 100, Mavericks 94

Given that the Jazz are coming off of three days rest and the Mavs are playing in the second night of a back to back, earlier in the week I predicted that Utah would come away with a comfortable win.

However, with Rodney Hood sidelined, the Jazz showing once again on Monday that even bad teams can give them trouble on the road and the fact that the Mavs are playing better of late, I’m going to change my prediction slightly and pin this victory as a little less comfortable.

Instead of the 13-point victory I had originally called, I’m expecting this one to be a little tougher for Utah, but for them to still pull way with a six-point win. Prior to Monday’s win against the Suns, I was actually lucky enough to perfectly predict the score of that game, so we’ll see if I can pull that off again this time around (don’t count on it).

If the Jazz are able to arise victorious, it would be their fifth straight win and further solidify their spot in the Western Conference. They currently find themselves just two games out of fourth place behind the Los Angeles Clippers who will be without both Blake Griffin and Chris Paul for quite some time.

Therefore, the Jazz have a great opportunity to move up and games like this one against Dallas are exactly the kind they have to take advantage of to surge their way up the standings. Given that each of the keys I’ve mentioned here are very attainable for a rising Jazz team facing a subpar Mavericks team, I fully expect them to do just that.

