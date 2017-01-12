Utah Jazz: Alec Burks, Raul Neto Productive in D-League Stint

In a one-game stint with the team’s D-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah Jazz guards Alec Burks and Raul Neto showed their stuff.

The Utah Jazz had the night off on Wednesday, but a handful of Jazzmen were on the court in live game action. Alec Burks and Raul Neto, on assignment to the D-League’s Salt Lake City Stars, were in uniform for the team’s game against former Jazz forward Kevin Murphy and the Grand Rapids Drive.

Although Burks and Neto have received only a handful of minutes for the Jazz recently, the two were able to lend a hand in getting the Stars their sixth win of the season.

It was a big night for both players. So big, in fact, that the duo had their own celebrity cheering section at the game —

Just out here waiting for their mixtape to drop ???? pic.twitter.com/zrAvotWDOY — Hayley Byrnes (@HayleyByrnes) January 12, 2017

Gordon Hayward, Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles, Trey Lyles, Joel Bolomboy, Dennis Lindsey and Jerry Sloan are all here at the SLC Stars game. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) January 12, 2017

Neto, in particular, had a big game for Salt Lake City. In 33 minutes of action, the second-year point-man finished one rebound shy of a triple-double, scoring 14 points, dishing 12 assists and grabbing nine boards.

It was the first time this season a Stars player had hit double digits in assists, something that permeated the rest of the squad. Neto’s vision helped the Stars outscore their opponent by 38 points when he was on the floor.

The Brazilian national felt good about his performance and even said he would be open to future D-League assignments following the win.

Meanwhile, Burks got off to a rough start in the game, missing his first eight shot attempts. He came on late, however, hitting five of his next nine and finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes of play.

Despite his 5-of-17 night, the Jazz wing was moving well and showed the elite-level acceleration that helped him garner his “Houdini” nickname. “Yeah, I’m fast,” he said to the assembled media after the contest.

Burks attributed the early shooting woes to his injuries, saying, “That’s 12 months of sitting around.”

That’s the key to the D-League assignment for both players. Given Burks’ down time and Neto’s role as the fourth player in a two or three-man rotation, minutes with the Jazz have been scarce. The duo was recalled from the Stars on Thursday morning (and Joel Bolomboy was reassigned), but the minutes they got against the Drive will help keep them engaged physically as well a mentally.

It’s especially important for Burks, whom the Jazz hope can assume a larger role as the playoff race heats up.

The Jazz will be back in action on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.

This article originally appeared on