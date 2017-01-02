Utah Jazz: Alec Burks Questionable vs. Nets, Hill and Exum Out

The Utah Jazz begin an Eastern Conference road trip tonight in Brooklyn and Alec Burks could make his season debut for the Jazz.

It’s been an up and down season injury-wise for the Utah Jazz, but fans have to be happy to see Alec Burks upgraded to questionable for tonight’s contest against Brooklyn. Dante Exum (patellar tendinitis) and George Hill (lip laceration/concussion-like symptons) are both out, but an Alec Burks return would be exciting.

He hasn’t played a single game yet this season, as he has been rehabbing his ankle. In fact, Burks has only been able to suit up for 58 games over the past two seasons. He’s always been a very talented offensive player and has played solid defense during his time with the Jazz.

.@UofUHealthCare // Update QUESTIONABLE

Burks (ankle rehab) OUT

Exum (patellar tendinitis)

Hill (lip laceration/concussion-like symptoms) — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 2, 2017

Last season, Burks shot a career-high 40.5 percent from three-point land. He’s definitely improved his jump shot over the years and it has become a reliable weapon for him. He thrives when attacking the basket, and would give the Jazz a nice offensive punch coming off the bench. Burks averaged 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season for the Jazz.

Burks will likely be on a strict minutes restriction when he returns to the court, but it’ll be great to see him back out there and hopefully he can stay healthy for the rest of the season.

The Jazz will be without Dante Exum again, as he continues to nurse his knee. And George Hill will be out as well. He took a nasty elbow from Alex Len during the win over Phoenix last night and experienced concussion-like symptoms. Without Exum and Hill, we will continue to see a lot of Shelvin Mack as well as Raul Neto who will continue playing rotational minutes.

After kicking off a five-game road trip with the game tonight against Brooklyn, the Jazz will be in Boston, Toronto, Minnesota, and Memphis. It’s going to be a tough road trip, so hopefully the Jazz can get some healthy bodies out there to start 2017 out right.

This article originally appeared on