Utah Jazz: 5 Potential SF Replacements if Hayward Leaves as Free Agent

With Gordon Hayward’s impending free agency looming over this season, there’s a few options the Utah Jazz should consider in case they end up having to seek out a potential replacement.

It’s the topic that no Utah Jazz fan wants to even think about, let alone talk about. Nevertheless, there’s no avoiding the subject. At the end of the season, the Utah Jazz’s star small forward Gordon Hayward will be an unrestricted free agent and the possibility exists that he will test the waters and seek a new home elsewhere in the league.

Now let me begin by saying, I absolutely do not want this to happen. Hayward has been playing the best ball of his career so far this season and we’ve still only been able to watch him play seven games with a true starting point guard at his side. He’s a great fit for this team both skill-wise and attitude-wise and the team would take a seriously hit if he left.

And while it may seem a little early to be speculating about his potential departure from the Jazz, the recent incident involving the Boston Celtics – a team Hayward has often been connected to due to his past with head coach Brad Stevens – and Jae Crowder has caused this subject to become a bit more newsworthy in recent days.

For a full recap on all that went down in between Crowder and Hayward, be sure to check out the coverage on the matter from our very own Ryan Aston. To summarize, Celtics fans excited about the rumor of Hayward potentially joining their squad cheered for him when the Jazz were in town earlier this week and Crowder, the Celtics starting small forward, took significant offense to it.

Utah Jazz: Jae Crowder Feels Disrespected By Gordon Hayward Cheers https://t.co/Xo6c63opLz #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/gLUIVxz7Sr — Purple & Blues (@PurpleandBlues1) January 4, 2017

Yet regardless of whether the Hayward-to-Boston rumors have any weight behind them or are just a nice feel-good story of a player reuniting with his former coach, you can bet that the Celtics as well as just about every team across the league have had their eyes on Hayward this season.

It’s pretty much common knowledge that he will hit the open market this summer and given the numbers he’s putting up this season – 22.4 points, 45.3 field goal percentage, 36.5 three-point percentage, 6.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game – he’s definitely catching several teams’ attention.

And while Hayward has said he wants to be in the spot where he has the best chance to win and you can bet the Jazz will do everything in their power to convince him to stay, the NBA can be a cruel league to its fans and Hayward’s departure from the Jazz is certainly a possibility.

So while we hope that it won’t happen, here’s a list of five small forwards who the Jazz should definitely keep their eyes on should Hayward decide to seek greener pastures.

While a couple of the guys on this list might be a bit unrealistic, with each of them there’s at least one compelling reason why Utah should consider them as a possible replacement for Gordon Hayward.

Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay started his career with the Memphis Grizzlies and quickly became a key member of their team starting with his second season in 2007 all the way up until he was traded in 2013, averaging right around 20 points per game during that six-season stretch.

He then found himself in Toronto for just a brief 51-game stint before being moved to a team that some have referred to as being in basketball purgatory, the Sacramento Kings.

Yet, due to the fact that the Kings have never made the playoffs with Gay on their roster (although they are in eighth place currently this season), Gay hasn’t really received a lot of the credit he deserves. Despite having a bad reputation as a less than willing passer, there’s no denying that Gay has been a phenomenal scorer.

He’s averaged 19.2 points in his time with the Kings and while he isn’t as good of a deep-ball shooter, he’s actually more efficient from the field over his career than Hayward.

Why it Would Work

The Kings are long overdue for some change. While they’ve shuffled coaches repeatedly, Rudy Gay and DeMarcus Cousins have stayed consistent and for the most part haven’t worked out. Thus it comes as no surprise that Gay informed the team earlier in the year that he plans to use his player option for next season and opt out of the final year of his contract to hit free agency at the same time as Hayward.

While his biggest criticism has been his supposed unwillingness to pass the ball (and to be quite honest his low career assist numbers back that up), he most certainly can score the basketball and would definitely make up for the loss of Hayward’s points per game.

He would also have the opportunity to be surrounded by a squad that has been a cohesive group with a team-first mentality and this could very well rub off on him, making him a dangerous scoring weapon alongside the likes of George Hill, Rodney Hood and Rudy Gobert.

He’d also bring veteran leadership and playoff experience himself as he was a key piece of Memphis’ playoff performances in 2011 and 2012.

.@RudyGay8 put up 17 points and 9 rebounds last night. RT to #NBAVote https://t.co/MG2r7ZoYa5 — Roc Nation (@RocNation) December 27, 2016

Finally, if Sacramento doesn’t move him before the end of the season, the Jazz organization wouldn’t have to trade anyone to get him, but would simply have to convince Gay that Utah was the right fit for him. If Hayward leaves a hole at the small forward position and Gay is an available free agent, it’s more than likely that the Jazz would give him a call.

Wooing free agents hasn’t always been an easy task for the Jazz, but a player looking to escape a culture like that of the Kings could very well be interested and intrigued at the prospect of joining an up-and-coming team like the Jazz who are showing loud and clear this season that their goal is to win.

Why It Wouldn’t Work

Perhaps the first reason why Gay won’t likely end up with the Jazz is due to the very fact that Sacramento already knows that he likely will seek to test free agency at the end of the year. In an attempt to get some kind of value out of him, it’s very possible that the Kings will trade him before the deadline rather than let him walk at the end of the year for nothing.

However, if the Kings are still in the playoff picture as we near the trade deadline, it’s quite possible that they decide to risk it and hold onto him. Also, even if he is traded this season, while he could very well decide to sign on long term with his new team, Gay also seems pretty determined to test free agency, so he could still be a potential Jazz free agent target regardless of where he ends up by the trade deadline.

In terms of his fit as a player and a replacement for Hayward, one problem is that Gay is four years older and has largely already hit his ceiling. His experience would be nice but it would also be a shame to lose out on the untapped potential of a guy like Hayward or some of the others on this list.

Finally, there are certainly questions about Gay’s attitude. Not only does his 2.3-assist mark over his career raise concern about his value as a teammate, but the open dissatisfaction he’s expressed at Sacramento and the fact that he bounced quickly from Memphis to Toronto then Toronto to Sacramento, leaving his former teams better than they were when he was there is a huge red flag.

Thus, although Gay would likely do a respectable job of filling the void left by Hayward and could potentially change his style as part of such a tight-knit group, there’s also a few warning signs that he may not actually be the most ideal fit.

DeMarre Carroll

While Jazz fans would undoubtedly be sad to see Hayward go, they would certainly feel a little bit better about things if DeMarre Carroll, a former Jazzman and fan favorite, were the one to to fill the void in his absence. During his short time in Utah, Carroll proved his mettle in the league as a hard working, gritty player who wasn’t afraid to do the dirty work.

Although in his lone full season with Utah in 2012-13 he only logged six points per game, he showed enough potential to be picked up by Atlanta where he posted the best season of his career in his second year there, averaging 12.6 points per game on 48.7 percent shooting from the field and 39.5 percent from deep.

Since then, he’s been with the Toronto Raptors where he signed a four-year $60 million contract. While his numbers haven’t been as good during his time up north as they were with the Hawks, he continues to be a stat sheet stuffing kind of guy who brings an edge every night and challenges teams on both ends of the floor.

Why it Would Work

Given that Carroll is in just his second year of his four-year contract with the Raptors, it might seem a little bit unlikely that a scenario exists that would cause him to leave. However, Carroll has been mentioned in several trade rumors swirling around the web (though I tend to not put much stock into those) as the Raptors, despite being a good team, clearly are missing some pieces to be able to contend with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.

While I don’t think the Raptors would realistically move Carroll this season, they could perhaps look to make a change over the offseason, which would benefit Utah as by then they would know Hayward’s decision, especially if the follwing recent development comes to fruition.

The Atlanta Hawks have suddenly become active trade participants as it was reported today that they are finalizing a deal to trade Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers. And now with Korver gone, the Hawks are reportedly also shopping former Jazzman Paul Millsap and the Raptors just so happen to be among the top teams interested.

Teams in on Paul Millsap: 76ers, Pelicans, Nuggets, Kings and Raptors. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 6, 2017

If a Millsap trade is indeed imminent and the Raptors do end up with him, a roster consisting of Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, DeMarre Carroll and Paul Millsap would undoubtedly be a daunting bunch, especially considering Toronto’s current lack of depth at the power forward spot.

However, given that the Raptors just signed DeRozan to a big contract and that Millsap and Lowry both have player options on their contracts for next season and would both be in for a big pay raise if they opt-out, Toronto could have a very hard time paying for all four. If that ended up being the case, it’s very likely that Carroll would end up being the odd man out.

Thus it’s possible that if the Raptors were looking to move DeMarre, be it due to the acquisition of Millsap or otherwise, and the Jazz were suddenly without their star small forward, Utah could be interested in arranging a deal for Carroll who they’re obviously familiar with and who would be a formidable vet to add to the squad.

In terms of fit, he’s been a great teammate at every stop and has had nothing but praise for his time spent in Utah and the Jazz organization. You can bet that he would be welcomed by his teammates and the fans with open arms as a worthy consolation prize after losing Hayward.

Won't forget my time in Utah! Every destination in life is an opportunity to grow!!! ???????????? On the road in SLC today!! #WeTheNorth #RTZ pic.twitter.com/HbMIWGHssC — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) December 23, 2016

Why It Wouldn’t Work

Well the obvious reason of why it wouldn’t work would simply be that there’s a good chance that Toronto, who dropped a pretty penny to sign Carroll, may be hesitant at best to deal him. Though they don’t look like legitimate title contenders with their current roster, it doesn’t necessarily mean that DeMarre is one of the players they’d look to part with to fix that.

And though the Millsap situation could definitely change that outlook, it’s still an extremely hypothetical situation at best. While Carroll would be one of the better and more realistic replacements for Hayward in terms of his fit on the team, due to how much would have to fall into place and how tricky it may be for both teams to come to an agreement, it seems like a long shot that this one would actually happen.

Nevertheless, if Utah were to lose Hayward, they would definitely need to at least give the Raptors a call to see if there was indeed any truth to the trade rumors surrounding him as he would be an excellent pick-up for the Jazz.

Andrew Wiggins

After being drafted number one overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014, Andrew Wiggins was quickly traded away to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He came into the league as one of the most hyped players in recent years drawing comparisons to the all-time great LeBron James.

And while he certainly hasn’t quite lived up to that level of expectations, there’s no denying that he has been a special player in his short two and a half years in the league. He’s averaging 21.7 points per game this season and each year has improved his jump shot, which was one of his perceived weaknesses coming into the league.

At just 21 years old, the sky is the limit for Wiggins’ potential and while he still has a long ways to go in a lot of areas, there’s plenty of reason to believe that he will still become an All-Star caliber player that can compete with the best of the best.

Why it Would Work

While it seems unlikely that the Wolves would want to move a former number one pick such as Wiggins who has untapped superstar potential, the team has certainly under-performed this season. Slated by many, including NBA GMs, as the team that would be the most improved in 2016-17, their current record of 11-24 has left a lot to be desired.

In fact, early in the season there were several reports that head coach and team president Tom Thibodeau intended to move some of his young talent to bring veteran experience into Minnesota.

NBA Trade Rumors: Tom Thibodeau will trade young Timberwolves player for established veteran?https://t.co/fcq46Tb8VD pic.twitter.com/CXMuqEbroY — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 26, 2016

Now, that obviously hasn’t happened yet and if those reports are accurate, there’s no telling whether Thibodeau was referring to any of his big three of Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns or Zach LaVine. However, to bring in any sort of value, it’s quite possible that he would have been.

And while Wiggins was very highly touted prior to being drafted, it’s plausible that given the choice, Thibodeau would rather keep Towns and try to land greater value for his team by trading Wiggins.

Therefore, if Minnesota fails to make a move during the season and continues with their disappointing trend to end the year then perhaps a swap that sends Wiggins to Utah could be in order if Hayward decides to test the waters elsewhere.

Due to their moves this offseason, Utah does now have a selection of vets and perhaps by involving another team as well, the Jazz could find a way to bring Wiggins to Utah while satisfying Minnesota’s supposed craving for more experienced players.

And adding Wiggins to the mix would give them a player with elite athleticism to help significantly bolster the offense. Given that at times the Jazz seem to go stagnant, a dose of Wiggins could do the team a lot of good. His scoring would replace Hayward’s and while he’s not as good of a shooter, his potential to grow and improve would fit on a still young Jazz team that could allow him to become something truly special.

Why It Wouldn’t Work

While it’s nice to dream that Thibodeau would be so willing to give up a guy like Wiggins, it just doesn’t seem quite likely. The Wolves have been bad, but the former number one draft pick is hardly to blame. In fact, he and the team’s other two leading scorers, Towns and LaVine, have largely kept the team afloat.

It’s probable that if Thibodeau were to move some of his young talent, it would be in the form of some of his role players, not his stars. Furthermore, even if a third team is involved, the Jazz may not boast the right kind of players to satisfy the demands of the Wolves or that hypothetical other team involved. Therefore, stripping Wiggins away could prove to be a very difficult task.

Yet even if a trade was able to be worked out, there’s also no guarantee that Wiggins would indeed be a good fit for the Jazz. He isn’t reputed for his defense, which has been the calling card of Quin Snyder’s squad during his tenure.

Furthermore, while the Jazz are still in the process of going through a youth movement, they’re finally starting to break their way out of that as their former young draft picks are getting more experience and they’ve added some seasoned vets. In that regard, adding Wiggins could feel like a step backwards.

Nevertheless, there’s no doubting his potential, so if Wiggins does end up on the trade block, the Jazz would be hard-pressed to not at least consider his services as a replacement for Hayward.

Jae Crowder

Ironically enough, if there is any truth to the rumors behind Gordon Hayward reuniting with his former Butler coach as a member of the Boston Celtics, then there’s a slim chance that Jae Crowder, who was offended by the mere thought of being replaced by Hayward, could be the one who in turn replaces him on the Jazz roster.

Crowder is a versatile player who despite not being exceptional at any one thing, is really good in a lot of different areas. So far this season he’s averaging 13.3 points, five rebounds and 2.3 assists per game all while putting up career highs in field goal and three-point shooting at 48.8 percent and 43 percent, respectively.

While he’s not the scorer that Hayward is, he’s a rugged defender and a hard worker. In a lot of ways, he is similar to former Jazzman DeMarre Carroll in terms of his style of play and approach to the game.

Why it Would Work

If Gordon Hayward does indeed decide to go to the Celtics, then it makes Crowder, who is currently their starting small forward, significantly less valuable. Having to play behind Hayward would not be the best use of his talents or his salary. Therefore, the most likely way that he would end up with the Jazz would be in a sign-and-trade situation.

If Hayward was dead set on signing with the Celtics as an unrestricted free agent, then the Jazz could come to the agreement to sign him originally to offer him the highest possible salary, then trade him to the team of his choosing. This would be beneficial to Hayward because it would net him more money and it would also benefit the Jazz as they wouldn’t lose him for nothing.

Does Jae Crowder have a right to call out Celtics fans?https://t.co/XMvxA5eFwb pic.twitter.com/0enBLb0hVD — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 4, 2017

And such a sign-and-trade situation would very likely be for Jae Crowder who will still have three years remaining on his contract following this season.

Though in many ways he is a downgrade from Hayward, adding the likes of Crowder wouldn’t necessarily be a tragedy. He’s a great player in his own right and actually a better three-point shooter than Hayward. Also, given that he would be coming from Boston who plays a similar team-oriented style as the Jazz, he could potentially be a great fit.

At the very least he would bring a killer instinct to this Jazz team and his reasonable contract would be enough to allow the organization to spend the money elsewhere to help shore up the team in other areas.

Why It Wouldn’t Work

First of all, if the whole Hayward to Boston thing is pure nonsense and he decides to go anywhere else, then there’s not much of a shot of Utah landing Crowder. Sure, I suppose the Celtics could add some other small forward free agent then hope to simply trade Crowder straight up, but finding an agreement that would then benefit both teams seems hard to come by.

If the sign-and-trade scenario did work out, there’s still the question of how his acquisition affects the Jazz offense. Crowder’s scoring production wouldn’t replace Hayward’s and replacing a former go-to guy with a player who thrives more as a role player could hinder Utah’s offense.

So while Crowder could potentially be the most realistic player of these for the Jazz to acquire if Hayward decides to reunite with his former coach, it wouldn’t likely be an adequate replacement and it’s hard to say whether he would be a long-term fit with the team at all.

Paul George

OK, I know what you’re thinking and yes you’re right, this one is likely the biggest long shot of the bunch but for the sake of getting hypothetical, optimistic or whatever you’d like to call it, just bear with me.

After his breakout performance in the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals, Paul George has been a consistently solid contributor for the Pacers and a definite All-Star in the East. Of course he underwent a major setback after suffering a broken leg in the summer of 2014, but last year he had his best year yet.

With averages of 23.1 points, seven rebounds, 4.1 assists and nearly two steals per game, George was a force to be reckoned with on both ends of the floor. He got off to a slightly slower start this season due largely to a nagging ankle injury, but is looking much better of late as he’s averaging 28.6 points per game over his last five contests.

And while his field goal shooting leaves a little to be desired, he’s an excellent scorer, elite defender and has been an absolute monster in clutch situations this year.

No one else in the NBA is better when his team needs him most. pic.twitter.com/T4ntszD4XO — 8 Points, 9 Seconds (@8pts9secs) January 5, 2017

Why it Would Work

While this is a long shot no matter what way you look at it, it was actually a bit more realistic even just last week given that the Pacers are now 19-18 and riding a four-game winning streak whereas before they were struggling mightily. Just before the start of the new year, Indiana had looked dismal and Paul George admitted that this season had been one of the most frustrating he’d ever been apart of.

Of course this declaration sent some Pacers fans into a frenzy as worries that George was unhappy and would leave Indiana once he was a free agent went wild. Thus it has provoked some to offer the opinion that the Pacers should move Paul George while he has value so that Indiana can also get something in return before he leaves them empty-handed.

It doesn’t seem likely that team president Larry Bird would be so willing to part with his star player, but the former Celtic has done some pretty puzzling things with the team of late so perhaps it’s not outside the realm of possibilities.

If he were to decide at the end of the season that he didn’t like the direction the team was going and that it was time to strip the Pacers down, trade Paul George while his stock is high and instead rebuild around Myles Turner, then Utah would need to be banging down the door with trade offers to bring in George as a replacement for Hayward.

As a member of the Jazz, Paul George would likely feel right at home alongside former running mate George Hill. And although Utah is rarely considered a top destination for NBA players, George has played his whole career for a small market Indiana team and has given nothing but praise to the team, organization and the city while he’s been there, publicly expressing his loyalty on several occasions.

PG would obviously fill in right where Hayward left off as the go-to guy, but as a replacement would boast more athleticism, better shot-creating ability and a more accurate three-point shot. While Hayward is still trying to fully prove that he can be the kind of player who can take over a game and perform in the clutch, George has already established himself as just that kind of player.

So on the odd chance that Bird decided to disband his Pacers squad and the Jazz became the lucky team that had the right assets to trade in return, finding a fit for Paul George on the roster likely wouldn’t be a problem at all.

Why it Wouldn’t Work

While acquiring a guy like Paul George to replace Gordon Hayward would be the absolute dream back-up plan, it’s also not a very realistic one. Bird and the Pacers organization have made every indication that they intend to keep George for as long as possible.

With no plans to move their star small forward, it doesn’t look like Utah would have any chance of prying him away as a potential Gordon Hayward replacement.

There's basically no chance the Pacers trade Paul George, Adrian Wojnarowski said in his latest podcast for The … https://t.co/USt3YOeaGF pic.twitter.com/j28wPSC3Y8 — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) December 14, 2016

Perhaps George’s frustration continues and eventually he decides to look elsewhere in free agency, but he wouldn’t be able to do so until after the 2017-18 season (assuming he opts out of his player option) and Hayward’s decision and possible replacement will have been decided by then.

If Utah is unable to find a long-term replacement right away, perhaps a combination of George Hill’s presence and a winning situation would be enough to woo Paul George a year after Hayward’s departure, but we’re going way too far down too distant of a road to even begin to theorizing that.

While replacing a departing Gordon Hayward with a three-time All-Star is a nice thought, unless the slim possibility occurs where the Pacers decide to completely rebuild, it’s likely nothing more than a dream situation.

And while it’s always entertaining to speculate about the future of this Jazz team, to reiterate, hopefully none of these situations will even ever have to be considered. With how well Gordon Hayward has been playing this year and (as you’ve hopefully picked up by reading these scenarios) how hard it would be to realistically replace him, the hope is that at the end of the day, Hayward simply decides to stay put.

He has definitely made a name for himself in Utah and while the Jazz have a ways to go still before becoming a true contender, Hayward is currently in a good situation as the organization is truly committed to him and building a winning team around him.

Of course he’ll have a lot to consider when he makes his final decision, and at the end of the day, regardless of what the Jazz or any other team offers him, he’ll do what he feels is best for him.

And if what he feels is best is to join up with another team, then all I can say is that, whether it ends up being one of the guys I mentioned or not, I hope that Dennis Lindsey and Co. have a good contingent plan for tracking down a potential replacement.

Because Gordon Hayward will be hard to replace.

All stats courtesy of NBA.com

This article originally appeared on