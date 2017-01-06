Utah Jazz: 5 Midseason Takeaways

The Utah Jazz approach the All-Star break fifth in the Western Conference. Here are five early takeaways from their fast start.

The Utah Jazz are 22-15 in the Western Conference as they approach the halfway point. The Jazz made some interesting offseason acquisitions when they acquired point guard George Hill from the Indiana Pacers and signed forward Joe Johnson.

They haven’t been the greatest team offensively, however. The Jazz are 26th in the NBA in points per game (99.0) and 28th and assists per game (19.0) through 37 games so far this season.

They are 18th in the league in rebounds per game (42.4) as well. Their record is a reflection of their depth as well as their performance on the defensive end.

Defensively, the Utah Jazz are first in defense, allowing just 95.3 points per game. They have won four of their last six games. Four of those wins have come against the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets, but hey, it’s the NBA.

The Utah Jazz are battling injuries as well. Shooting guard Alec Burks has played in just one game since signing a four-year deal worth $42 million a few seasons ago. With the schedule getting a bit tougher down the road, they’ll need Burks if they want to make a playoff run.

The Jazz’ next two games come against Minnesota and Memphis on the road. Then they play Cleveland at home on Jan. 10. As the season is almost at the midway point, it’s worth taking a look at five early takeaways from the Utah Jazz.

5. Gobert developing on both ends

The Utah Jazz have been stingy on defense and much of that is do in part to the play of center Rudy Gobert. Gobert is averaging 12.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game so far this season. In his fourth season, Gobert is starting to figure things out in the paint for the Jazz.

Points have come at a premium against the Utah Jazz. Led by the Gobert’s 95 blocks this season, the Jazz only allow 95.3 points per game this season. Gobert has three or more blocks in 20 games so far this season. They are 15-6 in games Gobert records three blocks or more.

He recorded a season-high six blocks in the team’s win over Sacramento Kings 104-84 on Dec. 20. Gobert is also fifth in the NBA in rebounds per game.

Gobert has 25 double-doubles this season as well, which ties for fourth in the NBA. By comparison, the French center had just 20 double-doubles all of last season. He is shooting 66.5 percent from the floor, a career-high.

As the team looks to turn a corner, look for them to get Gobert more involved on both ends.

4. Three-Point Shooting Utah’s Edge This Season

The Utah Jazz may not score a lot of points but when they do, they score at an efficient rate. They are seventh in the NBA this season in three-point shooting percentage (36.9).

The Jazz aren’t the greatest team on offense but they are deliberate with their ball movement and get the ball in the hands of their shooters on the three-point line. They rank 10th in three-pointers made this season with 356.

Utah is 10-4 when they shoot 36.9 percent or better from behind the line.

Point guard George Hill (47.5), forward Joe Johnson and Joe Ingles (46.3) are all shooting better than 40 percent from the three-point line this season. Shooting guard Rodney Hood leads the teams with 61 made three-pointers.

Forward Gordon Hayward trails right behind Hood with 56 three-point makes.

With center Rudy Gobert in the paint, these three-point numbers aren’t hard to look at, but the team currently misses George Hill’s presence on the floor.

3. Hill’s Injuries Have Hurt The Jazz

The acquisition of George Hill has paid dividends so far for Utah. He leads the team in assists per game (4.2), is second on the team in scoring (18.8 ppg) and leads the team in steals (1.2 steals per game).

However, Hill has played in just 13 out of 36 games this season for the Jazz. So far, they are 10-3 when Hill is on the floor.

Hill has battled through a number of injuries so far this season. He’s had a sore thumb, a sore toe and his most recent injury is due to a concussion. He is under the NBA’s concussion protocol and has missed the team’s last two games and counting.

George Hill has not been able to eat due to the injury to his mouth. Had something other than liquid or rice for first time yesterday — David Locke (@Lockedonsports) January 5, 2017

The 30-year-old veteran took a nasty elbow from Phoenix Suns’ center Alex Len on Dec. 31 and suffered a facial laceration as a result. Since then, he’s been unable to get back to full health. The laceration has made it difficult for Hill to eat solid foods.

He was unable to consume solid food until Wednesday.

As the Jazz schedule really gets going, Hill’s health will be monitored going forward. His return to the court is valuable to any success the Utah Jazz have this season.

2. Burks Can’t Rush Return

The Utah Jazz still have an offensive weapon in the stable, he’s just not ready to go. Since signing a four-year, $42 million deal in 2014, shooting guard Alec Burks has yet to play a full season. In his six seasons, he has played a total of 260 games. The most games he has played in a season is 78.

The sixth-year guard averaged 13.3 points on a career-best 40.5 percent three-point shooting, with 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists during the 2015-16 season. In the first game of the 2016-17 season, Burks still felt sore and had to undergo another ankle surgery.

Burks is taking it slow this time around after battling injury the past two seasons. At full health, Burks has been an offensive spark for the Utah Jazz. In December 2014, he was sidelined with shoulder surgery. In December 2015, he missed more time to have ankle surgery.

With forwards Joe Johnson, Joe Ingles and Gordon Hayward on the wing, there’s no need to rush Burks’ return. However, as their most athletic player, Burks’ return to the court is much needed.

1. Hayward Reaching All-Star Status

Forward Gordon Hayward missed the Utah Jazz’ first six games to deal with a dislocated finger. Since his return, he has played like a man possessed.

Hayward is averaging a career-high 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season through 30 games for Utah. He has scored 30 or more points in five games and the Jazz are 4-1 in those games.

Since his return, the Jazz are 19-11. He is shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from three. He has made at least one three pointer in all but five games this season.

Hayward has shown his ability to get to the rim and also the free throw line. 107 of Hayward’s field goal attempts have come at the rim. He is shooting 68.2 percent at the rim.

Hayward is also averaging a career-high seven free throw attempts per game while shooting 87.7 percent from the stripe. In wins, Hayward has shot a total of 151 free throws. In losses, he’s shot just 54 total free throws.

