University of Oklahoma To Name Performance Center After Blake Griffin

LA Clippers star Blake Griffin will be honored by the University of Oklahoma, which is set to open the Blake Griffin Performance Center in 2018 after receiving the largest financial donation ever from a former player.

Blake Griffin spent two years at the University of Oklahoma before being selected by the LA Clippers as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft, the first ever in the school’s history.

Along with older brother Taylor, Griffin led the Sooners to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Fast-forward almost eight years and Griffin, now a five-time All-Star, hasn’t forgotten where he came from, or where his journey to the NBA started.

Back in August, Griffin pledged his financial support to help the university build the 18,000 square foot, state of the art center which will cost approximately $7 million and feature everything from basketball training courts, cardio and strength testing areas, to a high-tech recovery room.

David L Boren, president of the University of Oklahoma, said via NCAA.com:

“We are grateful for the generosity of Blake Griffin, who is one of the most outstanding basketball players in OU history. It is especially heartwarming when a talented former OU student-athlete gives back to his alma mater in order to provide opportunities for students who will come in the future”

The former Slam Dunk Champion and Rookie of the Year said:

“I am thankful to have had the opportunity to play OU basketball, which has a legacy of people that have made it great. College is such a critical time in an athlete’s playing career and it’s my honor to help give the men’s and women’s teams the resources and technology that will give them the best opportunity to succeed. I am humbled that OU has chosen to name this facility after me, and I am really excited to see this high-performance training center come to life.”

Griffin, who in 2008 chose to delay his entry into the NBA despite strong expectations that he would be a top 10 pick, became only the fifth player to have his jersey number retired by the university in March 2016.

The announcement comes only a year after UCLA named its basketball practice floor after California native and five-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook, who reportedly pledged more than $1 million to the school in an attempt to support the future of student athletes.

This article originally appeared on