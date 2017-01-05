Tyson Chandler On His Bond With Dirk Nowitzki

Tyson Chandler returns once again to the American Airlines Center where he faces off against one of his better friends, future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki.

It seems as if it was just a few months ago that Tyson Chandler was defending the paint in Dallas during their championship run. Paired up with Dirk Nowitzki in the front court, Tyson and Dirk formed one of the better front courts in the league.

Now Chandler is in his 15th season and Nowitzki in his 19th, but the brotherhood bond they have formed seems to only be growing.

When I asked Tyson Chandler about the legacy of Nowitzki and what Dirk meant to him personally, this was his full quote…

“To me personally, it’s hard really to put into words quite honest. Just like a brother, inspiration, teacher, I learned so much from him watching him. Stuff that he doesn’t even know. Things that I have picked up in my time here. Him being the ultimate competitor, but not only that he changed the game. There is a generation coming up whether it is Porzingis, Dragan, that wants to be just like Dirk. That grew up watching him, idolizing him. Trying to patent their game after him and see if they can take it to the next level with their twist on what he created. Not only what he means to me, but what he means to the game, the city of Dallas. I was just telling my teammates I have never seen that level of basketball in my life in that 2010-11 run, I have never seen a player play at that level. To see how locked in and focused he was. As an athlete and competitor, I will be forever indebted to him and I will love him forever because he helped me reach my ultimate goal as an athlete winning a championship. He can call me anytime for anything, the only thing I can describe it as is brothers.”

Can someone pass the tissues please?

A lot of players talk about how Dirk changed the game, but few talk about his superstar level play when he won the title. Tyson says he has never seen a player play at that level Dirk did that year. That’s a pretty high praise for someone who has been in the league with players like Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

But man, when Tyson said he would forever be indebted to Dirk and will love him forever….can I have a sibling like that?

But things took a humor turn when I asked Tyson about Dirk’s switch to center now and how he would face off against Dirk tonight…

“Looking forward to kicking his a** tonight. I can’t wait for his a** to be lined up beside me. Because thats what you do to your brother, you play your hardest against your brother. At the end of the day I love him. I loved competing against him my whole career before we were teammates because he is a special player. He’s one of those players you get up for. Now it just means that much more. I’m hoping he gets to 20 [seasons] because I know that was a goal of his, I’d like to see him finish his legacy the right way. Whatever he does…he’s given the game his everything.”

Tonight should be a fun one as the two brothers will face off in the middle. Dirk will have to bang with Tyson down low while Tyson will have to stay with Dirk on the perimeter.

Tyson Chandler will be forever loved in Dallas and his bond with Dirk Nowitzki is something I can listen to any day.

This article originally appeared on