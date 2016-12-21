Tyler Johnson sets Miami Heat record in loss to Magic

Welcome to the Hot Hand, where after every Miami Heat win or loss we recognize the player who best put his stamp on the game.

Even in defeat, Tyler Johnson still proved big things can come in small packages.

Scoring a career-high 32 points (the most by a reserve in franchise history) on 65 percent shooting, the third year high-flying guard had himself a game against the inner-state rival Orlando Magic.

Considering Johnson came into last night averaging 12.7 points on the season, the analytics certainly didn’t predict this one.

Looking spry from the moment he checked in, Johnson’s shot proved lethal from the start. Using a wide array of jumpers and drives, Johnson looked nearly unstoppable, missing a mere seven shots on the night. In a game that featured 266 total points, 10 ties, and 27 lead changes, Johnson could not have picked a better time to have the game of his life.

While the end result was not a victory, it’s safe to say Johnson will be on the Orlando scouting report for quite some time, even flashing his top-tier athleticism with this vicious dunk in the fourth:

Not only did Johnson punish the rim, he caught the nets on fire from beyond the arc as well, knocking down three of his five three-point attempts. A sigh of relief, considering Johnson has shot just 13-of-39 from that range during the month of December.

No matter the defender in front of him, whether it be Elfrid Payton, Evan Fournier or Serge Ibaka was going to slow him down. A supporter of Johnson’s since the days of the 2014 summer league, this is the most confident and loose I have ever seen him play. When he was open or had space, he shot it. When he had a step or the lane, he drove and created a play, whether it be by shot or pass.

In fact, in 37 total minutes logged, Johnson committed zero turnovers. None. Zilch.

That is unheard of for a player with his background, and while Miami fell apart down the stretch multiple times, even coach Erik Spoelstra can take some positives away from this.

”There’s some really good things that happened over the course of the game,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ”That’s why I really feel for the guys in the locker room. Team really competed … and I love going through those moments.”

In the midst of a season that has been full of these type of moments (aka losses,) it certainly was a breath of fresh air, and that is something Miami has been starving for as they drop to 9-20 on the year.

As for Johnson, the sky is the limit. His athleticism, improving jump shot and knack for being in the right place at the right time (three steals,) earns him the recognition of the Hot Hand.

