Tyler Johnson could become a bigger factor for the Miami Heat sooner, rather than later

After signing Tyler Johnson to a four-year, $50 million deal this summer, the Miami Heat haven’t had to rely on him too much. That could change soon.

Tyler Johnson is the future. You can clearly see it as the season hits midway. He is becoming an integral part of the Heat’s rebuilding process. Even though most games have seen the scrappy young Heat rally a hard fought comeback only to fall short of the win, there is something positive about this young roster. They have a lot of heart, and the one player who embodies that maybe more than any other is Tyler Johnson.

Johnson, despite missing two games due to illness, thrived in December. His 14.9 points and 3.5 assists per game average were the highest through any month this season.

His ability to direct traffic as a point guard meshed with his jump shot (he’s making 39 percent of this three-pointers) allows him to play both roles in the back court. It makes him an ideal Sixth Man, a role he prefers, since it allows him to mold his game to what the Heat need on any given night.

At the moment, Johnson is far from being one of Miami’s main scorers. That responsibility still rests with Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic. However, if you believe the rumors, their days in South Beach could be numbered. If Pat Riley decides to trade one or both of those guys, the Heat will end up relying more on Johnson’s natural play-making and scoring abilities.

Johnson may not have the potential to be No. 1 scoring option, but becoming a complementary scoring threat and spark plug like Manu Ginobili–who Johnson spent the summer studying–is an optimistic comparison.

As far as the Heat’s progress this season, that still remains a huge question mark. Now falling to 13th in the Eastern Conference, 28th overall, the Heat are shifting their attention to their rebuilding process. That progress, however long it will take, has to start with the evolution of its younger players. Especially players like Johnson, who signed a long-term deal with the Heat last summer.

Depending on what that rebuild looks like, Johnson could find himself playing an even bigger role in the near future.

