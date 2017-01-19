Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook not being named starter for NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star starters were announced on Thursday night and Russell Westbrook will surprisingly not be out there to start the game. Of course, this has irked some people

Without a shadow of a doubt, Russell Westbrook has solidified himself as one of the best players in the NBA this season. During his first year without Kevin Durant by his side, Westbrook has amazed us all by averaging a triple-double as he continually makes defenses look silly and entertains us in the process.

Now you would think, especially when you’re averaging a triple-double halfway through the season, that you’d be a lock to not only play in the annual NBA All-Star Game, but you would be awarded the opportunity to start.

Yeah, well, surprisingly that was not the case.

The starters for the game were announced on Thursday, and Westbrook was not named a starter in the backcourt. Instead, your Western Conference backcourt starters will be James Harden and Stephen Curry. Of course, some folks on the internet were a little confused and a little angered by this turn of events.

Yes, people have some qualms with this and they’re probably correct. A man averaging a triple-double in the NBA during this day and age probably should have a starting spot locked all the way up. Instead, he’ll be coming off the bench when he does make his appearance.

So, with this, let more arguing about the NBA All-State voting process commence.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on