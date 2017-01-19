Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook not being named starter for NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star starters were announced on Thursday night and Russell Westbrook will surprisingly not be out there to start the game. Of course, this has irked some people

Without a shadow of a doubt, Russell Westbrook has solidified himself as one of the best players in the NBA this season. During his first year without Kevin Durant by his side, Westbrook has amazed us all by averaging a triple-double as he continually makes defenses look silly and entertains us in the process.

Now you would think, especially when you’re averaging a triple-double halfway through the season, that you’d be a lock to not only play in the annual NBA All-Star Game, but you would be awarded the opportunity to start.

Yeah, well, surprisingly that was not the case.

The starters for the game were announced on Thursday, and Westbrook was not named a starter in the backcourt. Instead, your Western Conference backcourt starters will be James Harden and Stephen Curry. Of course, some folks on the internet were a little confused and a little angered by this turn of events.

Russell Westbrook is averaging a triple-double but isn’t starting in the All-Star game. #makessense — Patrick (@bankboy24) January 19, 2017

That’s what you get for laughing at Steph @russwest44 😭 — 36-6 (@baezaxfj) January 19, 2017

RUSSELL WESTBROOK ISNT AN ALL-STAR STARTER?! 😱 — camberkley (@CamBerk71) January 19, 2017

Wait a min, is Russell Westbrook not starting in the all star game?? — 3-1 (@Kyrie_Serving) January 19, 2017

HOW IS RUSSELL WESTBROOK NOT STARTING IN THE ALL STAR GAME THATS RIDICULOUS — Michael Stanley (@StanMan__) January 19, 2017

I want to see if every other player can do what Russell Westbrook does damn near every game, I’ll wait. — Trang (@traaang) January 19, 2017

WHAT???? How tf is Russell Westbrook not an All Star starter?????? — Miles (@NameM1les) January 19, 2017

Trump is president. Metrocard fares to $3. Russell Westbrook not an All Star Starter. Better start praying cause the world gonna end soon. — g o o n (@peerpresurepapi) January 19, 2017

Steph curry starting over Russell Westbrook….. can’t even comprehend it — Andrew Fletcher (@AndrewD_fletch) January 19, 2017

How does a guy AVERAGING a triple double half way through the season not an all star starter? #NBA@russwest44 — Jon (@pronkville08) January 19, 2017

Russell Westbrook averaging a triple double and he not starting in the all star game ????????? pic.twitter.com/TQzWk2d92p — Maximillian (@_Quining) January 19, 2017

It's absolutely absurd that Russell Westbrook in not starting in the All-Star game — Aniello Piro (@aniello_piro) January 19, 2017

Blatant disrespect! Westbrook is top 3 in NBA and arguably the best in the western conference! Should be an ASG starter! @russwest44 — Tommy Heslin ???????? (@tommyheslin_) January 19, 2017

@russwest44 please don't go man. It's not worth it. They're not worth it. — Dakota Hoover (@Hoovnastyy) January 19, 2017

Yes, people have some qualms with this and they’re probably correct. A man averaging a triple-double in the NBA during this day and age probably should have a starting spot locked all the way up. Instead, he’ll be coming off the bench when he does make his appearance.

So, with this, let more arguing about the NBA All-State voting process commence.

This article originally appeared on