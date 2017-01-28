Tweets of the Week: Chandler Parsons and CJ McCollum Twitter War

In the first edition of “Tweets of the Week,” we dive into this week’s the best Grizz tweets, including the beef between Chandler Parsons and CJ McCollum.

In the offseason, the Grizzlies were in a bidding war with the Blazers for Chandler Parsons. Obviously, the Grizz won. While some may be disappointed with his play, the Grizz are in the playoff race as the Blazers are on the outside looking in.

Portland decided to be a little salty, sparking a Twitter war:

To be fair, the NBA 3-point line is really, really far away from the basket. pic.twitter.com/dHusI9cHcW — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 28, 2017

Then Chandler Parsons, like the savage he is, fires back:

@trailblazers good luck in the lottery show this year✊???? — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

WOW! Way to get ’em, Chandler. But wait…

We hit the lottery by not signing you https://t.co/eSiBaNT061 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 28, 2017

Well, yeah they hit the lottery by not signing him. They’re bound for the NBA lottery this year. What did you expect when they signed Evan Turner, Festus Ezeli, Meyers Leonard, Mo Harkless and Allen Crabbe to absurd deals? So, yeah. The lottery.

If you think this is done, you’re wrong:

@CJMcCollum stop it. Technically, I hit the lottery. — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

Yes, we get it. You got paid more than most lottery jackpots, but this was just a terrible comeback, Chandler. Don’t get me wrong, you’re great at social media, but you should’ve gone to Joel Embiid for a better comeback.

Then, another Trailblazer had to chime in:

These tweets are for the ages. I think both participants should shake hands after this. I'm just speechless. Unbelievable https://t.co/fQ1FWboLDY — Evan Turner (@thekidet) January 28, 2017

Yeah, you should be speechless. You were the consolation prize since they didn’t sign Parsons.

The Blazers president wasn’t too fond of this exchange:

Trail Blazers President Chris McGowan issues statement to ESPN regarding the team's tweet that sparked Chandler Parsons-CJ McCollum exchange pic.twitter.com/EsNBIT8zgk — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 28, 2017

Parsons decided to clear the air behind this Twitter war:

It's all in good fun! No hard feelings???????? https://t.co/vc6hxWmvfn — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

Other reactions

Twitter, of course, supplied some excellent commentary.

Can't really talk mess about dodging a bullet in free agency when you signed Evan Turner lol — Justin Rowan ???????? (@Cavsanada) January 28, 2017

I mean, yeah. You can’t really talk much when you’re not in the playoff picture either.

Speaking of Evan Turner though:

Parsons can get healthy. https://t.co/Ue1JiYuQvT — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) January 28, 2017

The NBA should seriously consider suspending Chandler Parsons for this weak ass comeback pic.twitter.com/2v5qKLglpe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 28, 2017

Oh well.

Another celebrity that’s tight with Parsons? What a surprise! I’ve never seen a Memphis player be this cool with other celebrities. It’s kind of iconic.

Moments like these are when I wonder how Twitter is still free. It’s the only place on the internet where it’s socially acceptable to be an absolute savage.

