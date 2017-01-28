Tweets of the Week: Chandler Parsons and CJ McCollum Twitter War

In the first edition of “Tweets of the Week,” we dive into this week’s the best Grizz tweets, including the beef between Chandler Parsons and CJ McCollum.

In the offseason, the Grizzlies were in a bidding war with the Blazers for Chandler Parsons. Obviously, the Grizz won. While some may be disappointed with his play, the Grizz are in the playoff race as the Blazers are on the outside looking in.

Portland decided to be a little salty, sparking a Twitter war:

Then Chandler Parsons, like the savage he is, fires back:

WOW! Way to get ’em, Chandler. But wait…

Well, yeah they hit the lottery by not signing him. They’re bound for the NBA lottery this year. What did you expect when they signed Evan Turner, Festus Ezeli, Meyers Leonard, Mo Harkless and Allen Crabbe to absurd deals? So, yeah. The lottery.

If you think this is done, you’re wrong:

Yes, we get it. You got paid more than most lottery jackpots, but this was just a terrible comeback, Chandler. Don’t get me wrong, you’re great at social media, but you should’ve gone to Joel Embiid for a better comeback.

Then, another Trailblazer had to chime in:

Yeah, you should be speechless. You were the consolation prize since they didn’t sign Parsons.

The Blazers president wasn’t too fond of this exchange:

Parsons decided to clear the air behind this Twitter war:

Other reactions

Twitter, of course, supplied some excellent commentary.

I mean, yeah. You can’t really talk much when you’re not in the playoff picture either.

Speaking of Evan Turner though:

Oh well.

Another celebrity that’s tight with Parsons? What a surprise! I’ve never seen a Memphis player be this cool with other celebrities. It’s kind of iconic.

Moments like these are when I wonder how Twitter is still free. It’s the only place on the internet where it’s socially acceptable to be an absolute savage.

