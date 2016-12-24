‘Twas the Night Before Basketball Christmas

The night before Christmas is always a special one, especially with big NBA games on the horizon

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the league

Not a player was sleeping, it was not time for fatigue;

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that a Larry O’Brien soon would be there;

The fans were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of Jordan were still fresh in their heads;

The first Christmas without KG, Timmy, and Kobe

Had much in store for fans of all three;

When out on the court there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from the couch to see what was the matter;

Straight to the rim I saw but a flash,

As the King prepared to take on the family of splash;

The stage will be set, and the Garden rocking

With Melo shooting and Porzingis blocking;

Then, what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But a game which all will hold near and dear,

A rematch, so long and awaited

I thought for a moment the Finals were predated;

More talented and eager the visitors they came,

Fans cheered, and jeered, and called them by name;

“Come on Draymond! Durant! Curry and Thompson! Oh boy, no one is missing!

Shoot LeBron! Go up, Kyrie! Get ‘em K. Love and Tristan!

Go to the cup! Run the break!”

And later would have come visions of Blake;

As dry leaves that before the blizzard fly,

He and DeAndre would have walked through the sky;

But alas, it does not matter what could have been,

Since a day full of hoops is always a win;

Then, in a thunder of raucous applause,

Came a sound from Texas, it was old Pop’a Claus;

As I gathered a snack and was turning around,

Down the lane came Butler with a bound;

He was ready, as was Wade and the crew,

To show the whole world what those Bulls could do;

Wade used everything in his bag full of tricks,

To deliver his city a gift, the same day as Saint Nick;

Then the young-ins of Minnesota headed to OKC,

Where Westbrook was putting on a show, albeit minus KD;

Thibs, Wiggins, and Towns scratched and clawed,

But as young as they were, they were still flawed;

The day was long and chocked full of fun,

But as the Battle of L.A tipped off, we knew it would soon be done;

The Clips and Lakers, going in different directions,

Fought to give their fans the cherry on top, to hide their imperfections;

D’Angelo, Julius, Ingram and all,

Put on a show, to show the world they could ball;

But in the end, we all know the story,

For a team with no rings, this Christmas win was for glory;

As it came to a close, the day was a success,

Not every fan was happy, but they blamed the refs;

I sat back and smiled, as I drifted away,

While fans online argued, as they do or as they may;

But as I awoke, my smile grew in a hurry

It was just a dream, now again I could watch the battle of LeBron and Curry;

‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house,

Not a journalist was sleeping, not even a slouch;

Excitement set in, for family and ball,

Thankfully we can share it with each one of y’all;

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

