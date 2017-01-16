Trail Blazers at Wizards live stream: How to watch online

The Washington Wizards (20-19) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (18-24) on Monday afternoon. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

There are nine NBA games on the slate for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16. One of those games will be between the Portland Trail Blazers (18-24) and the Washington Wizards (20-19). Tipoff from the Verizon Center in Washington D.C. will be at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet Northwest will carry the game in the Greater Portland area. Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic will carry the game in the Greater Washington area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Portland enters play at 18-24 on the year and in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. The Trail Blazers trail the Utah Jazz (26-16) by eight games in the Northwest Division standings. Portland lost its most recent game at home to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, 115-109. The Trail Blazers have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games and are 7-15 away from the Moda Center.

Washington enters play at 20-19 on the year and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards trail the Atlanta Hawks (23-17) by 2.5 games in the Southeast Division standings. Washington won its most recent game over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, 109-93. The Wizards have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are a strong 16-6 at the Verizon Center this season.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Washington, D.C.

Venue: Verizon Center

TV Info: CSNW, CSMA

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Wizards will be laying four points at home to the visiting Trail Blazers. The associated moneylines for this game are Washington -170 and Portland +145. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 220 points.

Swallow the points and go with the Wizards in possibly a rout. This will be a 10:00 a.m. ET local start time for the Trail Blazers who don’t play well on the road. Add in that the Wizards have been sneaky-good at the Verizon Center this year and this one could be grossly in Washington’s favor.

This article originally appeared on