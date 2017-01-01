Trail Blazers at Timberwolves live stream: How to watch online

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-22) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (14-21) on Sunday. Here is how to watch this Northwest Division rivalry game online.

There are five NBA games on tap for Sunday, Jan. 1. One of those games will be between Northwest Division rivals in the Portland Trail Blazers (14-21) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-22). Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet Northwest will carry the game in the Greater Portland area. FOX Sports North will carry the game in the Twin Cities. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Portland enters play at 14-21 on the season and in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers trail the Utah Jazz (21-13) by 7.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Portland lost its most recent game on the road to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, 110-94. The Trail Blazers have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games and are a bad 5-14 away from the Moda Center this year.

Minnesota enters play at 11-22 on the season and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves trail the Jazz by 9.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Minnesota won its most recent game over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, 116-99. The Timberwolves have gone 5-5 in their last 10 and are 6-11 at the Target Center this year.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Center

TV Info: CSNW, FSN

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Timberwolves will be laying 5.5 points at home to the visiting Trail Blazers. The associated moneylines for this Northwest Division rivalry game are Minnesota -220 and Portland +190. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 209.5 points.

Minnesota has played better of late under new head coach Tom Thibodeau. Portland can’t hold its own on the road this year. While Minnesota has no home-court advantage, look for the Timberwolves to win this one convincingly in Minneapolis on Sunday night.

This article originally appeared on