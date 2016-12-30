Trail Blazers at Spurs live stream: How to watch online

The San Antonio Spurs (26-6) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (14-20) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are 10 NBA games on tap for Friday, Dec. 30. One of those games going on in the Western Conference will be between the Portland Trail Blazers (14-20) and the San Antonio Spurs (26-6). Tipoff from the AT&T Center in San Antonio will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Comcast SportsNet Northwest will carry the game in the Pacific Northwest. FOX Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater San Antonio area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Portland enters play at 14-20 on the season and in 10th place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers trail the Utah Jazz (20-13) by 6.5 games in the Pacific Northwest standings. Portland won its most recent game over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, 102-89. The Trail Blazers have gone 2-8 in their last 10 and are 5-13 away from the Moda Center this year.

San Antonio enters play at 26-6 on the season and in second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs lead the Houston Rockets (24-9) by 2.5 games in the Southwest Division standings. San Antonio has won three straight games, has gone 8-2 in its last 10, and is 10-4 at home this year.

Date: Friday, Dec. 30

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: AT&T Center

TV Info: CSNW, FSSW

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Spurs will be laying a staggering 13 points at home to the visiting Trail Blazers. The associated moneylines for this game will be San Antonio -1,205 and Portland +800. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 207 points.

This one could get ugly. Portland has been terrible defensively this season. San Antonio has had it issues at home, but will clobber the Trail Blazers on Friday night.

