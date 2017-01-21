Trade Proposal: P.J. Tucker to Raptors

Are the Raptors tough enough, or are they too well-behaved? Let’s trade for a nasty boy and find out.

I believe it was broadcaster Jack Armstrong who recently ventured the opinion that the Toronto Raptors might be too nice for their own good. He wondered if a nastier Toronto squad could get better results. I think there’s meat on that suggestion, and I’ve got just the guy who can singlehandedly make the Raptors meaner.

The Phoenix Suns are in town Sunday night, and on their bench is former Raptor P.J. Tucker. He was drafted in the second round by Bryan Colangelo back in 2006, played in 17 games without embarrassing himself, then was waived in March 2007 with no explanation offered.

Tucker bounced around world hoops, then found his way back to the NBA with Phoenix in 2012-13. He’s a 31-year-old defensive specialist who stands 6’6″ and weighs a sculpted 245 lbs.

Tucker deserves to be in playoffs

P.J. doesn’t have the skills to provide offensive punch, but if there ever was a man with the right stuff, the edginess, for playoff hoops, it’s this guy. Sadly, the Suns haven’t been in the post-season, so he’s never had the chance to prove me right. With the Raptors he would.

Tucker is no longer a starter, and is rumored to be on the block. The Suns are committed to youth, as they should. However, he still plays 27+ energetic minutes, and pulls down defensive rebounds while making life miserable for opposing shooting guards.

Here’s the deal:

Raptors get SG/SF P.J. Tucker Suns get PG Cory Joseph

The money works, as it always does when we propose a trade. I’d much rather dump a first-round draft pick than CoJo, but the Raptors are over the salary cap so that’s not an option. With the return of Delon Wright, the Raps’ point guard situation should be tolerable.

Let’s face it – if Kyle Lowry gets hurt we’re toast, so the second-unit guy isn’t all that important.

“Regrets….I’ve had a few”

Should the deal flop, we’re out a useful player and nothing more. Tucker is on an expiring contract, so a mistake wouldn’t have long-term implications.

Oddly enough, the trade machine algorithm shows almost no impact to either team. I think that’s probably valid for regular season play. However, I’d feel so much better going into the post-season with P.J. Tucker as my shutdown man than almost anyone I can think of. He’s capable of disrupting impact players bigger than him, like the Pacers’ Paul George.

You want moxie and non-stop hustle, Rapture Nation? I offer you P.J. Tucker. What say you?

