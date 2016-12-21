Tracy McGrady among first-time Hall of Fame candidates

The Hall of Fame unveiled its list of candidates eligible for induction on Wednesday, and former Magic superstar Tracy McGrady was among the ranks.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame unveiled its full list of candidates eligible for induction on Wednesday, and former Orlando Magic superstar Tracy McGrady was among the headliners up for nomination.

Rachel Nichols broke the news to McGrady on the set of ESPN’s The Jump. He reacted in disbelief.

“We’ll see what happens,” T-Mac said to Nichols. “It’s great to be a nominee and be on that ballot… fingers crossed.”

Also on the list for the first time are the 5-foot-3 Tyrone “Muggsy” Bogues and Detroit Pistons legend Ben Wallace. Wallace played one season in Orlando during the famous Heart and Hustle year in 2000.

McGrady, though, is one of the headliners for the nominee list, along with another former Magic draft pick Chris Webber.

McGrady’s career accolades include seven NBA All-Star appearances, seven All-NBA selections, an NBA Most Improved Player award, and an NBA Finals appearance at the end of his career as a reserve with the San Antonio Spurs. He is also one of only eight modern players to post a season (2002-03) with a Player Efficiency Rating higher than 30.

In four seasons with the Magic, McGrady averaged 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game.

During his prime, McGrady was widely considered one of the best, if not the best, players in the NBA. Kobe Bryant once claimed he was his most difficult opponent to face. At the time, McGrady and Bryant had a valid claim to the best scorer in the league.

Kobe on the toughest guys he ever played against – Iverson, Marbury, Arenas, Melo, Durant – but put Tracy McGrady as the toughest — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 16, 2013

McGrady’s Hall of Fame qualifications have inspired spirited debate because of injuries derailing his career, but Basketball-Reference gives him almost a 96 percent chance of being inducted — better than Bob Lanier, Tony Parker, Alonzo Mourning, Vince Carter and many more NBA greats.

The Hall of Fame will announce the finalists at NBA All-Star Weekend. The Hall will announce the inductees a the NCAA Final Four. The induction ceremony will be held in September in Springfield, Mass.

If he makes the cut, McGrady will be joining some pretty elite company next fall.

