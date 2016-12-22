Tracy McGrady Among 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Nominees

Wednesday afternoon, the NBA unveiled its list of candidates eligible for the 2017 Hall of Fame. Among the potential hopefuls is former Houston Rockets star Tracy McGrady.

Although this was the first announcement of the potential class of 2017, McGrady seemed a bit speechless after receiving the news as a nominee.

Since announcing his retirement four years ago, McGrady’s call to the hall has become one of the hottest debates. He never won a championship and spent the last minutes of his career buried at the end of the Spurs bench. However, McGrady’s Hall-of-Fame chances are better than many have predicted.

So much so, ESPN’s Tom Haberstroh says McGrady is a “shoo-in” for the Hall of Fame. He also called him one of the greatest scorers the league has ever seen.

McGrady spent a huge portion of his prime as the leading scorer for the Houston Rockets. During his five-year career in Houston, he averaged 22.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

When speaking of the stars of the new millennium, it’s commonplace for Tracy McGrady to be mentioned among the top talents. From 2000-2008, McGrady showcased his lethal offensive and defensive skills that turned him from a high school prep into one of the best players of his generation.

After capturing back-to-back scoring titles in 2003 and 2004, it was a legitimate debate over who was the better player: Tracy McGrady or Kobe Bryant?

Despite the lack of playoffs success and injuries that later derailed his career, this seven-time all-star gave his all on the court. Given his list of impressive accomplishments, it’s logical to assume that Tracy McGrady will take his rightful place in the hall next spring.

