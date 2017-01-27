Toronto Raptors: Is Their Five-Game Skid A Cause For Concern?

The Toronto Raptors have dropped five straight games, should there be concern in Canada?

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference since the 2013-14 season. Since then, they have had high expectations for their franchise. If you asked them, they’d tell you that they have championship hopes. This is despite knowing that they have to go through LeBron James to get there.

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan keep getting better and better every year. DeRozan is still young but Lowry is pushing 31 so who knows how long his progression will last. DeMar DeRozan is averaging a career best 27.9 points per game and has made his way into the MVP discussion for the first time in his career. Kyle Lowry is also putting up career scoring numbers with 22.4 points per contest.

Regardless of the career years their top two players are having, Toronto needs more to compete for a title.

The main discussion that’s been surrounding this franchise is that they need another piece. That piece would be a big man preferably. Weeks back it was rumored that they were interested in Paul Millsap but now that he’s off the trading block, where do they look to now?

As the trade deadline gets closer, it will be interesting to see if they make a move.

Jonas Valanciunas is a solid big man who is a double-double threat on a nightly basis. He may average double-digit points but the Raptors need more from him. Scoring just 11.8 points per night, Valanciunas lacks the added scoring punch that they need.

He doesn’t block many shots either.

Standing 7 feet tall, Valanciunas is good for only 0.8 blocks per game. Hence, Toronto seeking another big man to play alongside him, one who can effectively produce on both ends.

During this losing streak the Toronto Raptors have lost to bottom seeders and playoff teams. Their first loss came to the Sixers, in an 89-94 effort. The 76ers may be near the bottom of the East but they have one of the best records in the NBA for the month of January.

Toronto got throttled in Charlotte on January 20, losing 78-113.

Their last three L’s have come from the hands of another bottom seeded team in Phoenix by 12 and two close games against the Spurs and Grizzlies. Against San Antonio and Memphis, they lost by a combined total of four points.

The last two losses don’t seem so bad once you consider that DeMar DeRozan missed those games with a right ankle injury. His status should be reevaluated before their matchup against the Bucks.

With or without DeRozan, the Toronto Raptors will have to figure this out. Another loss and they could lose that second spot in the East to Boston. The Atlanta Hawks are right behind them as well. Not to mention the East’s top team in Cleveland is struggling as of late. Things are starting to bubble up in the Eastern Conference.

