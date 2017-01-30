Top 10 Must-See Players (Non-Cleveland, Golden State Edition)

The NBA possesses some of the most exciting athletes in the world. Aside from the league’s two super teams, who are the players that demand your attention when they roll into town?

In talking about Allen Iverson in his book, Bill Simmons spoke of how The Answer passed the “season ticket test” every year.

Meaning that when he looked through the Celtics’ home schedule for the season, he’d circle every Philadelphia 76ers game because A.I. was that good and that fun to watch.

These aren’t rankings as much about the best players in the NBA, but the ones that must be seen in person, and have the highest probability of providing that “wow” factor any given night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are must-have tickets on their own, two teams with the star power and ability that this league has rarely seen.

Most NBA fans go to one to two games per year. There are guys around the league who will make your jaw drop by just walking out for warmups because of their stature, or whose speed or athleticism blurs the line of supernatural.

Others feed off the crowd, acting as the catalyst at home and villian on the road.

We’re fortunate enough to have talent across every roster of the NBA. There’s certainly no shortage of players and teams that are ticket-worthy. Who are the players you have to rearrange your schedule for when they come to town?

10. Kemba Walker

The 6-foot-1, 172 pound guard for the Charlotte Hornets is fresh off being selected to his first All-Star Game and it’s well deserved for his play this season.

Walker’s game has improved each season, with career-high averages this year in points (23.0), 3-point percentage (.411) and field goal percentage (.456) all while handling the ball even more for the Hornets.

Walker has the stature of an insurance manager, but the mindset of an assassin. His knifing drives among the trees are a thing of wonder within the flow of an NBA game and he makes some of the best athletes in the world look like they’re stuck in quicksand.



He possesses one of the deadliest crossovers in the league, and his crafty finishes around the rim rival small-guard foes Kyrie Irving and Kyle Lowry. Most of all, he fills the arena up each night with his enormous presence.

His homegrown roots as a Bobcat/Hornet have given the Charlotte faithful reason to cheer on their leader each night.

Kemba has an undeniable swagger and has grown into a premier NBA guard that will provide oohs and ahhs each night with his ankle-breaking moves and feathery touch all over the court.

9. Kawhi Leonard

The quiet, unassuming sixth-year swingman has the style and ability to make you watch an entire game, scan the box score and be shocked to see that Leonard had 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

But that’s exactly what Leonard is averaging this season, as he muscles his way into the conversation among the league’s very best.

So why is he on this list? Because there is something terrifying and awesome about watching a 6-foot-7 pterodactyl cover every inch of the court with the same blank expression.

Leonard spends most nights guarding the opposing team’s best player so closely they become one like in that creepy part of the final battle between Harry Potter and Voldemort.

His 25 points a night usually come from fundamentally sound one-dribble pullups, midrange Js off of screens, spot-up 3s and backbreaking drives that end in one-hand dunks or Dr. J-esque scoop finishes around the rim.

But occasionally, against his will he’ll be forced to use his freakish athleticism to finish a play like very few can.

8. Kristaps Porzingis

“The Zinger” came into the league as an unknown, a blind date for the New York fans. Now, a little over year after playing his first game for the Knickerbockers, fans are ready to ship off previous patron saint Carmelo Anthony.

Porzingis is the future, and his 7-foot-3 frame makes fans gasp nightly when he slithers around defenders and above the rim.

Young Kristaps also has a particular affinity for ripping out the proverbial heart of the opposing team with putback dunks with his wacky-waving-inflatable tubeman wingspan.

Porzingis is averaging 18.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 blocks per game this season, and has Knicks fans positively giddy about the future.

Go ahead and try to find five other players in the history of the league who were 7-foot-3, shot 38 percent from 3 and could throw down that dunk. When you’re give up looking, find out when the Knicks visit your city.

7. DeMarcus Cousins

The 6-foot-11, 270-pound scowling behemoth that is just as likely to kill your team with feathery stepbacks and top of the key 3-pointers as bullying his way through your entire frontline is must-see television when he plays.

The league’s latest disgruntled superstar has each fan base deliberating whether they’d want Cousins on their team, as you get all of Boogie, temper included. However, the talent is undeniable and as currently constructed, he is the Kings.

The Kings have a plus-7.1 net rating when Cousins is on the court, as opposed to when he’s off, per NBA Stats. He’s currently second in the league in usage percentage behind Russell Westbrook, meaning every other year, he’d lead the league in usage.

If the season ended today, he’d finish with the fifth-highest usage percentage in NBA history.

So Boogie will continue scowling and mean-mugging his way to 28 and 12 a night. In a recent Kevin Arnovitz feature, the ESPN writer tried to determine who was at fault for what’s happened to the once-flourishing small market team: Cousins or the Kings?

The answer is both, but to what degree on each side? Either way, Cousins will continue to suit up every night, a blend of yesterday and today’s big man.

6. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis is a 6-foot-10, 250-pound face-up nuclear weapon that is in the midst of his best season of his young career.

Anointed as the next big thing coming into the NBA, Davis has yet to play a 70-game season. Injuries and a floundering roster have clouded Davis’ once-blindingly bright future, but this year has been different.

Davis’ broad shoulders have carried the Pelicans for long stretches this season. His averages of 27.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks understate his impact on the Pelicans nightly.

His presence defensively is undeniable when he’s locked in, as Davis gets most of his blocks on weak side help, using his aircraft carrier length to swallow many shots around the rim.

Davis has turned himself into the premier face-up player in basketball, working on either wing comfortably and able to attack using either hand off either shoulder. Pick your poison.

“The Brow” has gotten in going more than a few times this season, with five 40-point games already, including a 50-point evisceration of the Denver Nuggets early in the season that ended a steal short of a 5×5 game.

5. Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas is listed at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, but that seems generous. Thomas has built on last season’s All-Star campaign, assembling one of the greatest small guard seasons ever.

Take a look at Thomas’ season this year as compared to Allen Iverson’s 2000-01 MVP season, per 36 minutes.

description of the table for interested parties Rk Player Season Age G GS MP FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% 2P 2PA 2P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS 1 Allen Iverson* 2000-01 25 71 71 2979 9.2 21.9 .420 1.2 3.7 .320 8.0 18.2 .441 7.1 8.7 .814 0.6 2.7 3.3 3.9 2.2 0.2 2.9 1.8 26.7 2 Isaiah Thomas 2016-17 27 43 43 1472 9.7 20.8 .466 3.3 8.4 .386 6.5 12.4 .521 7.9 8.7 .910 0.7 2.2 2.9 6.7 0.9 0.1 2.7 2.3 30.6 View Original Table Provided by Basketball-Reference.com

Aside from steals, most of Thomas’ numbers compare favorably with The Answer. His jitterbug game fuels Boston’s engine of complimentary offensive players. Anyone who is under 6-foot and in the NBA has to get creative when around the rim, but Thomas is among the very best.

More often than not, Thomas gets bullied defensively and ranks dead last in the NBA in ESPN’s Defensive Real Plus-Minus as of Monday.

But he is so good offensively and has the undersized allure of all primary scorers shorter than 6-feet (there haven’t been many — you can count them on one hand).

IT’s 52-point game earlier this season, including 29 in the fourth quarter, is among the season’s best performances. Can you imagine being there for that?

4. James Harden

Remember when The Beard was villified for being a team killer, selfish and brooding all last season? Boy, how times have changed. Harden is the frontrunner for MVP currently, experiencing a season the likes of which the NBA has never seen.

If Steve Nash was Mike D’Antoni’s prototype, Harden is the finished product, a hyper-efficient monster that feeds on reaching defenders and flat-footed mortals.

The Rockets accentuate Harden’s abilities with their troupe of floor spacers and rim runners who are happy to be on the receiving end of his lobs and cross-court skips.

Harden has now assembled not one, but two 50-point triple-doubles this season, making him the first player in the last 40 years to accomplish that feat.

Harden is like that video game boss that you spent weeks trying to beat and you devised strategies to try to stop him at the lunch table and all your friends were trying to beat him too at their houses and they couldn’t either.

That’s the rest of the NBA right now, because a motivated Harden has no real weakness offensively.

I also think he knows that he’s experiencing an out of body experience this season, and that not many superstar players have ever had it much better. This entire team is designed with him in mind. And they’re third in the West. Point Harden.

3. Joel Embiid

Ah, The Process. Son of Hinkie, first of his name and rightful heir to the Philadelphia basketball throne. The Sixers and their fans have received an injection of pretty much everything that is good this season, and the franchise has needed every bit of it.

That injection begins and ends with Embiid, who has proven to be every bit of the player many predicted he could be during his freshman season at Kansas.

Despite losing number one pick Ben Simmons to a broken foot before the preseason, the Sixers have worked their way into the Eastern Conference playoff race with a January run of 8-2 before losing to the Houston Rockets Jan. 27.

Embiid has become a per 36 minutes legend due to his minutes restriction that will likely last the entire season.

He currently stands at 25.4 minutes per game right now, but let’s take out fatigue and pretend for a second these numbers can and will be real when Embiid is playing a full 32-35 minutes per night.

Per 36 Minutes Table Season Age Tm Lg Pos G GS MP FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% 2P 2PA 2P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS 2016-17 22 PHI NBA C 31 31 786 9.2 19.6 .466 1.6 4.5 .367 7.5 15.2 .495 8.7 11.2 .783 2.8 8.3 11.1 3.0 1.2 3.5 5.4 5.1 28.7 Career NBA 31 31 786 9.2 19.6 .466 1.6 4.5 .367 7.5 15.2 .495 8.7 11.2 .783 2.8 8.3 11.1 3.0 1.2 3.5 5.4 5.1 28.7 View Original Table Provided by Basketball-Reference.com

Embiid’s obvious player comparison is to Hakeem Olajuwon because of the footwork, defensive presence and relative inexperience in basketball but he has the strength and raw athleticism of a young Shaquille O’Neal.

All of this is happening while he happily drinks Shirley Temples daily and is one of the best social media follows on the internet. Take my money, Joel.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

On Basketball Reference, The Greek Freak’s positions are designated: “small forward and shooting guard and point guard”. This was a delightful find for me because I had never seen that combination before (LeBron’s designations are power forward, small forward, shooting guard).

But it is indicative of Giannis’ game and how quickly he is growing into his massive frame and potential.

He’s posting career highs across the board this season with 23.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

Giannis has been a revelation defensively this season as a rim protector, but none of us should be surprised because everything that has been asked of him he’s done in his short time with Milwaukee.

Coach Jason Kidd has experimented with lineups and the Bucks certainly have the flexibility and length to do that, putting Giannis at all five positions on the court.

You literally don’t know what you’ll see from Giannis on any given night and what position he’ll be playing, what area he’ll be playing from.

He’s also a bit feisty, and has gotten going particularly against the Cavaliers and one King James more than once this season. Giannis plays with like 75 percent of T.J. McConnell’s hustle and intensity with 8,000 percent of T.J. McConnell’s ability.

1. Russell Westbrook

As soon as Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder, everyone knew that this season would be a season of volume for Russell Westbrook. Lots of stats (good and bad), lots of bumps and bruises, lots of Russell having the ball in his hands.

Through 47 games, Westbrook is averaging a triple double, the furthest through a season a player has done so since Oscar Robertson in his famed 1961-62 season in which he completed the feat.

If Westbrook completes the season averaging a triple double, it certainly won’t be a benchmark for efficiency. But it will be for the physical limits a body can be pushed in sport.

If the season ended today, Westbrook would finish with the single highest usage percentage in NBA history almost four percentage points (42.30 to Kobe Bryant’s 38.74 of 2005-06).

Listed at 6-foot-3, he’d be the shortest player in the history of the NBA to average 10 rebounds or more for a season, according to Basketball Reference.

Westbrook is the single greatest show in the NBA right now. He goes out every single night and plays with reckless abandon, though admittedly gambling defensively occasionally and taking his team out of the play.

His athleticism and ability certainly help him in these pursuits, like his pullup jumpshot where he comes to a complete stop in a blink and rises up to the rafters to basically shoot down at the rim.

It really is amazing sometimes to see him go 1-on-5 after grabbing a rebound, even if it doesn’t end well often. He’s a throwback to a more in-your-face era that didn’t regard efficiency as much as beating the man in front of you.

He also seems to relish the villian role in opposing arenas, which makes him all the more watchable. Even at home, after a dunk or big shot, he’ll turn to the crowd, snarl and make it known he’s a bad man. The NBA thrives on personality, and Westbrook has it in spades on the court.

We’ve never seen a season like Harden’s, but neither have we seen one like Russell Westbrook’s.

Maybe that’s for the best, as championships surely can’t be won with so much on a single player’s shoulders, but it certainly isn’t something to take for granted this season as Westbrook continues his torrid pace across the association. When he comes to my town, I know I won’t miss it.

This article originally appeared on