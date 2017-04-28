Tony Snell’s Awakening Could Bode Well For Nets

With 6-foot-7 combo wing/guard Tony Snell playing well in Milwaukee, the soon-to-be restricted free agent could be a fit with the Brooklyn Nets.

As the Brooklyn Nets turn the page on the regular season, general manager Sean Marks has some interesting decisions to make when evaluating both the draft and pending free agents (both restricted and unrestricted).

One option the team may turn to, knowing head coach Kenny Atkinson’s affinity for length on the perimeter, is soon-to-be restricted free agent Tony Snell.

Snell, originally drafted 20th overall in the 2013 NBA draft by the Chicago Bulls, finally found his groove with head coach Jason Kidd‘s Milwaukee Bucks, starting all 80 he played this season and rounding into his own with the length, youth and athleticism the team possesses.

Now, with restricted free agency upon him, Snell will most certainly fetch a deal by some club with cap space, hoping his successful play can translate into an expanded role on another team.

Recently, Jordan Treske of Behind The Buck Pass had this to say in evaluating Snell’s one-season stint with the team.

Rounding that out with his impressive length and his athleticism, Snell’s career year has come to the surprise of every Bucks fan. Simply put, it’s not every day where you stumble on to a “3-and-D” wing who is averaging a 60.6 percent true shooting percentage and doesn’t require the ball in order to be effective. However, as great as his addition has benefited the Bucks this year, Snell’s looming free agency poses more of an obstacle than a solution for the Bucks at this point in his ongoing turnaround.

In his 80 games with the Bucks, Snell averaged a career-high 8.5 points, 29.2 minutes, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 40.6 percent from three.

So, could Sean Marks and the Nets once again look to jump right back into the ever-crazy, uncertain world of restricted free agency?

I recently sat down with lead Milwaukee Bucks writer for 16 Wins A Ring, Brian Sampson about Snell’s interesting summer, and what a potential fit might look like for the Brooklyn Nets.

1. Tony Snell has certainly stepped up his game in Jason Kidd’s offense. How would you describe the elements of his game that fit best with the Bucks style of play?

Brian Sampson: The element of Snell’s game that best fits the Bucks is his ability to space the floor for Giannis Antetokounmpo and knock down 3-pointers. Snell was hitting his outside shots at a career clip for the Bucks, which made him a legitimate threat from downtown. Snell is also very long, which is something that Jason Kidd looks for in his players. This length helps him on the defensive end of the floor, where he is very active.

2. Tony Snell’s impending free agency has some Bucks fans worried about his future with the team. Do you ultimately think he signs an offer sheet with another team? And, if so, what type of contract could give the Bucks pause about matching?

BS: Snell may very well end up signing an offer sheet with another team, but I fully expect the Bucks to match it as long as it is within reason. Due to Snell’s jump in play, I would guess he’s going to receive a four-year deal within the $10-12 million a year range. If the contract begins to creep up to $15 million a year, that’s where the Bucks should pause.

3. If the Brooklyn Nets do acquire Tony Snell, what type of player are they getting? How do you see him fitting with a point guard like Jeremy Lin and a scoring big-man like Brook Lopez?

BS: The Brooklyn Nets would be acquiring a player who has a great understanding of his role and his limitations. Snell never tries to do too much, instead, waits for the game to come to him. Snell would be a good floor spacer for the Nets and can play adequate enough defense to not be a liability on that end of the floor.

4. Your Bucks press colleague Jordan Treske stated Snell’s “looming free agency adds more complications to what’s already becoming a complex summer” for the Bucks. Do you see the team having different priorities this summer, making Snell more obtainable by a team like Brooklyn?

BS: I don’t think the Bucks will make many, if any, moves on the free-agent market. They will be cap-strapped in the future with Antetokounmpo’s contract kicking in, and likely signing Jabari Parker to a big deal, granted that he’s healthy. This will allow Milwaukee to fully concentrate on the players they already have and allowing them to develop over the summer.

5. Finally, do you see an opportunity for an expanded role with the Nets? Snell already averages roughly 29 minutes per game with the Bucks. What areas, if any, are there for him to expand his game with a new team?

BS: I’m not sure that Tony Snell is a player you necessarily want for an expanded role. He is best served as a third wing on your team and one that can play without the pressure of too many responsibilities. He was forced into a more expanded role this season with the Bucks due to Khris Middleton‘s injuries and made the most out of it. If Snell can continue shooting threes at a 40 percent clip, then he would be a huge asset to any team.

It looks like there’s some limitations to Snell’s game, one that you can’t floor the gas pedal thinking the car will fly. However, Snell has proven to be a productive player for 80 games this year in a starting role with the Bucks.

The biggest complication comes down to price, and if it’s worth going north of Sampson’s projected $10 million to $12 million annually that would have the Bucks match.

At only 25, and with a coach that values length, he’s definitely an Atkinson-type of guy. But, are the limited capabilities offensively (creating his own shot) going to be a problem if the Nets tender an offer sheet?

One thing is for sure, he’d be an intriguing option on the wing as Jeremy Lin and Brook Lopez work the two-man game.

Snell is another player the Nets would certainly have to over-extend to acquire, but, it comes with the course of playing the challenging game of restricted free agency.

