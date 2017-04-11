Watch: Tony Romo hits jumper vs. Devin Harris, thanks Dallas for memories

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo took the microphone before he was honored as a “Maverick for a day” and sat on the Dallas Mavericks' bench.

“Thank you guys,” Romo said. “This is an honor that I could never dream of. It's a little embarrassing but I'll tell you what, I'm a very lucky guy. Thank you, Dallas. I love you.”

Tony Romo takes Devin Harris one on one. Nothing but net. pic.twitter.com/RGbPRdHEqN — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) April 12, 2017

Romo is taking a break from football as he joined CBS as the network's top analyst for Sunday afternoon and Thursday night games. He last played basketball as a high schooler in Wisconsin.

