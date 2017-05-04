Tony Parker suffers left leg injury, will undergo MRI

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker suffered a left leg injury and exited Game 2 of the Westen Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Parker will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

The injury took place in the fourth quarter after he drove on Rockets' guard Patrick Beverley and missed a floater. He fell to the floor and clutched his leg before being assisted by his teammates.

He finished the game with 18 points and four assists.

The Rockets lead the series 1–0.

This article originally appeared on