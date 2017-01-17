Tom Gores endorses Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been a player that Detroit Pistons’ fans have always been torn on. But you know who isn’t undecided about Caldwell-Pope? Pistons’ owner Tom Gores who says Caldwell-Pope belongs with the Pistons.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is having his best season ever with the Detroit Pistons. He’s averaging career highs in points, rebounds, field goal percentage, three-point percentage, assists, free throw percentage, and he’s doing it all with three less minutes per game from a season ago.

Still, with the Pistons’ salary cap situation and the team’s uneven play, there are still some out there that question whether the Pistons should pay Caldwell-Pope this offseason.

If it’s up to Tom Gores (and it totally is), Caldwell-Pope will be a Piston long-term.

Gores on retaining KCP after this season: “He should be a Piston. That’s just bottom line. He has what it takes to be a Piston.” #Pistons — NerdOnTw1tter (@Vincent_Ellis56) January 16, 2017

Caldwell-Pope has morphed into one of the Pistons most irreplaceable players. He’s a guy that can play with our without the ball offensively and always brings great energy on defense. Quite frankly, there isn’t a player on the roster–or on many rosters in the NBA-that can do what Caldwell-Pope does, yet still has potential to do so much more.

This decision isn’t totally up to Gores. Stan Van Gundy and Jeff Bower have a say so too, but neither have given any indication that they don’t want Caldwell-Pope back. In fact, I think it’s fair to say that Van Gundy probably views Caldwell-Pope as an irreplaceable player too.

Sure Caldwell-Pope might have some say too, but he’s a restricted free agent and short of signing a one-year qualifying offer which is almost unheard of (Greg Monroe) there’s not much he can do.

This offseason will be interesting, particularly when factored with how the Pistons close out the second half of the season.

One thing that should come as no surprise however, is a Caldwell-Pope contract extension for the Pistons.

