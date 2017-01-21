To the OKC Thunder, basketball is not a team sport

Team Basketball is not a principle that Russell Westbrook or teammates live by in 2017. This season has transformed into the Triple-Double show with the OKC Thunder “team” barely garnering honorable mention.

The Flagrant Foul Heard Round the NBA

When Zaza Pachulia fouled and then stood over Russell Westbrook the resulting inaction by his OKC Thunder teammates spoke a thousand words. Long-time NBA fans relish the days when Kevin Mchale and Kurt Rambis were drop kicking and body slamming each other back in the 1980’s.

On one hand, there was some ugly basketball in the 80’s and 90’s. Offensive fluidity was a rarity and the resulting rule changes were a blessing. On the other, there was a true sense of “team” and teammates who protected each other, even if it meant committing a misdemeanor on National TV. No one expected Enes Kanter to spear Pachulia but someone needed to physically confront Zaza, even if it did result in a technical foul or a suspension.

Today’s NBA clearly has more individualistic overtones than the era of Magic, Bird and Jordan ever had. Furthermore, rules on physical contact and hand-checking transformed modern NBA basketball into more finesse and less brawn when compared to years past. Yet, the fact remains that teams win Championships and teammates have each others back no matter what.

Human nature causes us to look for comfort in the faces of those closest to us in times of adversity. Life is basketball and basketball is life. When a teammate (or family member) is face down with the enemy standing over them, the other “family” members must race to his defense. Unfortunately, the 2016-2017 Thunder are neither a team or a family and the reasons are clear.

The only reason the Thunder are in the Playoff hunt this far into the season is the magnificence of Russell Westbrook. Yet, the other side of the triple-double coin is a picture of his Thunder teammates standing, watching and yawning.

Whatever Happened to Team Basketball?

The last handful of season’s looked to be somewhat of a progression toward a NBA Championship for the OKC Thunder. With trips to Conference and NBA Finals there was a growing feeling of “this is our time”. That was until this summer when change came to the organization and to the product on the court. It is obvious that this collection of players has yet to become a team and something needs to change fast.

Sam Presti Needs to Wake Up:

When Kevin Durant chickened out and left town it appeared that Sam Presti did the same thing. Locking in the contracts of Steven Adams and Victor Oladipo was a smart move and no one can argue that fact.

However, Presti has done nothing to address the need for another scorer on this team. If Presti had made a move to bring in a legitimate shooter to open up driving lanes for Westbrook this conversation would be much different. Instead of relying on washed up players like Anthony Morrow and D-League players like Alex Abrines, the Thunder bench needs skill and scoring. While it is true that there is still an opportunity for a big trade, time is already running out on this season. The longer Presti waits, the weight on Westbrook will compound into more careless turnovers and overall team indifference.

Russell Westbrook Needs to Slow His ‘Role’:

The “Year of the Triple-Double” has devolved from a National sensation into a local nuisance for Oklahoma City. Some argue that if OKC wins when Westbrook has a triple-double then that must be a legitimate strategy to win basketball games. However, the true result is that his teammates are merely stage hands in the Off-Broadway Triple Double show.

This fact was never more clear than when Zaza Pachulia stood over Westbrook and not a single teammate appeared to care. Westbrook himself must stand up and take some of the blame for how his team failed to act on his behalf.

While Russ is tenacious and brilliant he also is a reckless, self-centered turnover machine. There is also something very wrong about an elite rebounder like Steven Adams being out rebounded by a 6’3 Point Guard. No longer should any OKC Thunder teammate let a rebound go just for the sake of another triple-double. Every player on this team needs to fight and know that this is their team too.

Billy Donovan isn’t afraid to put different lineups on the floor and the time has come to change his starting lineup. Westbrook needs help and the answer may very well be on the bench.

Sit Sabonis, Start Kanter:

Domantas Sabonis is going to be in multiple All-Star games at some point in his career. However, at this point he is a lost puppy in a pack of wolves. Neither he or Enes Kanter are great defenders, but at least Kanter gives Westbrook a third option when on the court with Victor Oladipo. Starting Kanter alongside Adams would allow the OKC Thunder to dominate the glass and would only enhance the effectiveness of Adams off the ball.

Obviously, the bench rotation will be altered, but would also take pressure off Sabonis. Against opposing bench players, Sabonis would have the chance to shine. With Kanter as a starter, Westbrook would suddenly have a serviceable mid-range shooter who can also score the ball in the paint.

The sure hands of Kanter would even open up a high post offense option to allow Oladipo and Westbrook to curl and cut off the ball. While Kanter may not be the answer, he can be an answer in lieu of an All-Star break trade.

“T-H-U-N-D-E-R”

Does Not Spell “Team”

One of the greatest aspects of basketball (and life) is that the present does not have to be the future. Presently, the OKC Thunder are a rotation of players orbiting around the planetary talent of Russell Westbrook.

If this season becomes a spotlight on the individual accomplishments of one player and not on team goals, look for the OKC Thunder to collapse into themselves like a deep-space black hole. However, if Sam Presti awakes from his slumber and Billy Donovan pulls more tricks out of his bag, this team can be dangerous, very quickly.

Essentially the team is one shooter and one bench scorer away from a 3 or 4 seed in the Western Conference. As it stands now, if the Thunder stay in the playoff race it will be as a lower seed with no home-court advantage. Team basketball is not a principle of life for the Thunder so far this season. Until that fact changes, the only direction this team is going, is down.

