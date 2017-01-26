Time To Cut Derrick Rose Some Slack

His recent controversy aside, Derrick Rose has been a pleasant surprise this season for the New York Knicks. His play as of late in particular should be commended.

First things first. Derrick Rose’s recent actions were completely inexcusable and unacceptable. A rookie should know far better, let alone a former MVP in the eighth year of his career. That goes without saying. And whether or not the New York Knicks punished him enough for this indiscretion is up for debate.

But instead of focusing on the bad Rose, let’s focus on the good Rose. Because through his first half of a season in New York, the good has far outweighed the bad.

Having spent his whole life in Chicago, aside from his season of college at Memphis, this season represented a huge change for Rose. New city, new coach, new teammates.

And yet despite the flashes he has shown this season, the general feel is that the Knicks gave up too much for him this past offseason and that, in essence, he’s going to be a one-season rental, at which time the Knicks will look to hopefully capture their next white knight at the point.

Comparing him to his 2010-11 MVP season is unfair at this point. You just need to scroll through this article and look at the litany of injuries that have beset Rose since that remarkable season.

It says a lot about Rose that he has responded from the adversity that has been thrown at him over multiple years, and the manner in which he has responded to his recent indiscretion should not come as a surprise.

The Numbers

Rose has played in 41 of the Knicks’ 46 games, having missed games due to back spasms and also the aforementioned single game, unexplained absence. He is averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per contest. It took Rose till his ninth game as a Knick to hit the 20-point park, during which time he averaged 15.4 points per game on 44.3 recent shooting.

Since then, he has scored 20 points or more on 16 occasions and prior to his last game against the Dallas Mavericks, compiled his second streak of four games in a row of 20 or more points for the season. The last time he had such a streak prior to this season? January 2012! Rose’s current streak has seen him average 24.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 35.2 minutes per game. Most impressively, he has converted at a 47.6 percent clip from the field.

Given the time to acclimate to a new environment, new teammates and a new coach, Rose has shown a steady improvement as the season has progressed. The problem with assessing Rose is that almost anyone automatically will be using his MVP season as the comparison. And therefore, anything less than that will be a disappointment.

Adjusting to a new team requires work from both the player and team alike. As the season has progressed, it appears that the Knicks and Rose have gradually worked towards being on the same page.

One example is his usage rates as the season has progressed:

October: 24.6

November: 25.9

December: 26.8

January: 27.7

For the season, Rose’s usage rate is at 26.6. It must be particularly encouraging for both the Knicks and Rose that as his usage has increased, so too has his production. In line with this, Rose’s 45.5 percent shooting from the field represents his best return since his 2009-10 season, his second in the league.

Here’s how his shooting percentages have progressed over the course of the season:

October: 43.3

November: 43.7

December: 45.7

January: 47.4

Furthermore, since his aforementioned one-game absence, Rose has responded in outstanding fashion. Over his past nine games, Rose is averaging 20.6 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds. Most notably, he has converted at a 49.4 percent clip from the field. As Rose noted recently when asked about his improved form:

“It’s just about taking your time and being patient. You want results right away but it doesn’t happen like that. You’ve got to live in reality of whatever your situation is and go from there.”

See below for highlights of Rose’s best game thus far as a Knick. Rose posted 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Knicks enjoyed a road win over the Boston Celtics.

A calling card of Rose at his best has been his explosive drives to the lane and finishing in traffic. And as this season has progressed, Rose has seen himself in a position more often to do just that.

Here are some notable numbers that Rose has produced this season as it relates to attacking the basket:

Season

Drives per game: 10.5 (ranked 10th)

Field goals made per game: 3.4 (2nd)

Points scored from drives: 8.7 (3rd)

Drives per game: 12.1 (5th)

Field goals made per game: 3.9 (2nd)

Points scored from drives: 10.3 (1st)

It goes without saying that these numbers are extremely impressive. In particular, Rose’s last nine games place him at the top league when it comes to scoring while driving and attacking the basket. With names such as Russell Westbrook, Isaiah Thomas and John Wall accompanying Rose among the league leaders, this is no simple feat.

The clip below is one example of the elite ability Rose possesses in getting to the rim:

As per usual, the Knicks have had another drama-filled season, and Rose’s recent actions certainly formed a key part of that narrative. But still just 28 years old, Rose is demonstrating that he has plenty left in the tank. Having missed a total of 162 games over his last four seasons in Chicago, including 56 last season, Rose has missed just four games due to injury this season.

In essence, Rose is almost learning how to play again, such as playing in back-to-backs and finally having confidence in his own body. Granted, it’s still uncertain as to what the future holds for Rose in the Big Apple. But perhaps the most simple explanation that can sum up his progress this season comes from an opponent.

Following Rose’s 30-point, 10-rebound explosion, Celtics All-Star forward Al Horford noted:

“He can still play. And he reminded us of that tonight.”

The Knicks’ fans and coaching staff alike will be hoping to hear even more praise such as this for Rose’s exploits in the second half of the season.

