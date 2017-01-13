Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Wolves look to extend winning streak

After an impressive win against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves look to carry the momentum of their second two-game win streak of the season into Friday’s match-up with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Timberwolves have gone 2-1 in the first three games of their four-game home stand, but the challenge of facing the Thunder may prove to be a tougher contest than their previous three bouts.

The first two meetings between the teams did not bode well for the Timberwolves as they dropped both games, losing by 20 (112-92) in the first match-up and 12 (112-100) in the second, coming on Christmas Day in OKC.

The Wolves, however, are coming into Friday’s game with a newfound confidence as they seem to be turning a corner on the season — not in record, but in style of play and effort on both ends of the court.

They are getting much more production out of their second unit, especially Shabazz Muhammad. They are defending better as a collective unit and as a young team are learning that you have to play all 48 minutes to win in this league.

Point guard Ricky Rubio is playing his best basketball of the the season, shooting 48 percent, including 9-14 (64 percent) from midrange in the past five games, while setting the tone with his perimeter defense and doing a great job putting guys in position to score. His back-to-back 15+ assists outings in the last two games will serve as a testament to his success distributing the ball.

Of course, he’ll be facing the daunting challenge of guarding superstar, “do-everything” point guard, Russell Westbrook, who seems to be putting up outlandish triple doubles as commonly as you and I chuck up air-balls at the park.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Record: 13-26 (8-13 home, 5-13 road)

Starting Lineup

PG – Ricky Rubio (7.4 PPG, 7.6 APG, 4.0 RPG, 1.8 SPG)

SG – Brandon Rush (2.8 PPG, 0.7 APG, 1.3 RPG, 43.5% 3P)

SF – Andrew Wiggins (22.0 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.3 APG)

PF – Gorgui Dieng (10.6 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.2 BPG, 1.0 SPG)

C – Karl-Anthony Towns (21.7 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.5 BPG)

Key Reserves

Until we know the status of Zach LaVine, I’m going to assume Brandon Rush will get his second start of the season. And if LaVine is indeed out for his third game of the season, it will once again put added pressure on reserve wing Shabazz Muhammad to duplicate the 20-point performance shown against the Rockets.

Muhammad seems more than ready for the task, playing with more confidence and shooting a ridiculous 60 percent from three-point range over the last 10 games played and upping his scoring to 11.8 PPG during that time.

Oklahoma City likes to play big with Steven Adams and Enes Kanter in the lineup at times. Because of that, the Timberwolves will be forced to match-up and go big to compensate.

Cole Aldrich, whose had his minutes drop dramatically within the last month may get some added time to help defend in the post. Nemanja Bjelica pulled down seven boards in Wednesday’s game against the Rockets and will need to continue to help on the glass as well as spread the floor to draw out OKC’s bigs in hopes of opening things up in the half court.

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

Record: 24-16 (15-6 home, 9-10 road)

Starting Lineup

PG – Russell Westbrook (31.0 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 10.5 APG, 1.4 SPG)

SG – Victor Oladipo (16.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.8 APG, 0.9 SPG)

SF – Andre Roberson (6.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.1 APG, 1.0 BPG, 1.1 SPG)

PF – Domantas Sabonis (6.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.2 APG)

C – Steven Adams (12.4 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.1 APG, 1.1 BPG, 1.2 SPG)

Key Reserves

A versatile scorer off the bench, Enes Kanter provides an advance inside/outside game on the offensive end for the Thunder. He can be a liability on the defense, however, especially when defending the pick-and-roll, but his size will be something the Wolves will have to deal with.

After coming over from Philadelphia in a early season trade, Jerami Grant has played a pivotal role on Oklahoma City’s bench unit. He’s a 6′-9″ wing who can defend, shoot the three, and loves to slash to the basket.

Alex Abrines has supplanted three point specialist Anthony Morrow as the backup shooting guard this season and for the most part plays the same role for the Thunder. He’s a catch-and-shoot guard who like to place himself beyond the three point line where he’s shooting 43 percent in his last 15 games and 36 percent on the season.

Three Things to Watch

1. Will Zach LaVine suit up? If not, then Brandon Rush has to continue to provide energy for the starting lineup and hit timely shots on the wing. It also means that Shabazz will once again be relied upon to step up off the bench.

But, perhaps, more importantly, the assertive Andrew Wiggins will need to show up to compensate for the missing offense that LaVine provides.

2. How the Timberwolves defend Russell Westbrook. Lets be honest, it’s damn near impossible stop the freight train that is Russell Westbrook.

He leads the league in scoring with 31 points a game and has a triple-double in almost half the games he has played this season (18 in 40 games). Simply put, he is the Oklahoma City Thunder and they go as he goes. So when I say slow down Russ, I literally mean try and slow him down in transition.

Minnesota will have to make a concerted effort to get back on defense as a team and try and limit his fast-break opportunities, where he is helping the Thunder score at a rate of 17.5 a game, which only trails the Warriors and Suns.

3. Can Minnesota force the Thunder outside? OKC is tied for the league lead in points in the paint with 50.5 per game and are the second-worst team in the league in 3 point shooting. Minnesota will need to force Westbrook to kick the ball out to the perimeter rather than scoring inside or dumping the ball off to one of his bigs.

Game Prediction

While the Timberwolves are on a two-game winning streak, the Thunder are on a streak of their own at three games and winning at an average margin of 12.3 points per contest.

As noted earlier, slowing down Russell Westbrook will be no easy task and as a team that’s vulnerable inside, it’ll be hard for Minnesota to keep the Thunder from attacking the basket for high percentage looks.

When OKC decides to put Adams and Kanter on the floor together, there just isn’t anyone that can defend Kanter in those situations. For all the things Gorgui Dieng brings to the lineup, defending in the post isn’t his strong suit. Therefore, the size match-up may prove to be too much for the Wolves to contend with.

I’m taking the Thunder to win this game by a score of 115-106 in what should be a high-flying affair.

