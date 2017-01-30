Timberwolves vs. Magic: Can the winning ways continue?

The Timberwolves host the Orlando Magic on Monday night as they look to continue their recent stretch of improved play.

Importantly, Tom Thibodeau’s crew managed to avoid a losing streak after their most-recent setback. Following Thursday’s disappointing loss to Indiana, the Wolves turned around and defeated the lowly Brooklyn Nets with ease on Saturday, scoring a season-high in points in a 129-109 drubbing.

Now, the Wolves will face a team in a similar spot as them in the Orlando Magic. While the Magic scored an impressive victory just 24 hours prior to Monday night’s tip-off by beating the Raptors in Toronto by a single point, their record sits at just 19-30 on the season. Minnesota’s stands at 18-29.

Both teams are painfully young and have first-year coaches who frequented the latter rounds of the Eastern Conference playoffs in recent years: former Chicago Bulls head coach Thibodeau for the Wolves, of course, and former Indiana Pacers head man Frank Vogel for the Magic.

The biggest difference is the lack of star power (and, for that matter, potential star power) on Orlando’s roster. Their best players are two veteran big men in 27 year-old Serge Ibaka and 26 year-old Nikola Vucevic. The back court is young, headed by the intriguing duo of Elfrid Payton and Evan Fournier, but hasn’t produced as expected so far this year.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Record: 18-29 (11-14 home, 7-15 road)

Starting Lineup

PG – Ricky Rubio (7.9 PPG, 8 APG, 3.9 RPG, 1.8 SPG)

SG – Zach LaVine (19.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3 APG)

SF – Andrew Wiggins (22 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.4 APG)

PF – Gorgui Dieng (10.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.2 BPG)

C – Karl Anthony-Towns (23 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 1.5 BPG)

Key Reserves

Shabazz Muhammad’s hot streak continued during the win on Saturday night as he posted 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including knocking down a pair of three-pointers. If the Wolves are to keep up their winning ways, they need Bazz to keep racking up points in an efficient manner.

After playing better shortly after the calendar turned, Nemanja Bjelica has struggled mightily of late, scoring a total of six points over the last three contests. He’s shooting 2-for-14 over that span, including 2-of-11 from downtown.

Kris Dunn has been okay since Ricky Rubio‘s return, although it’s clear that running with the first team was a boost to Dunn’s performance, and in turn, his psyche.

Orlando Magic Preview

Record: 19-30 (8-15 home, 11-15 road)

Starting Lineup

PG – Elfrid Payton (12.4 PPG, 6.1 APG, 3.9 RPG)

SG – C.J. Watson (3.5 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 1.6 APG)

SF – Aaron Gordon (11.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.9 APG)

PF – Serge Ibaka (14.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.6 BPG)

C – Nikola Vucevic (14 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Key Reserves

The Magic will likely be without leading scorer Evan Fournier, and backup shooting guard Jodie Meeks will miss the game due to injury as well.

Journeyman forward Jeff Green and impact big man Bismack Biyombo are the top minutes-getters off the bench for Frank Vogel, while backup point guard (and former Tom Thibodeau favorite in Chicago) D.J. Augustin is the only other reserve of significance.

The Wolves’ bench should do more damage from a scoring perspective as Muhammad has been putting up big numbers, but overall these two teams have similarly weak benches.

Three Things To Watch

1. Karl Anthony-Towns. ‘Nuff said, right?

We could put Towns as #1 on the Three Things To Watch for…probably something close to the balance of the season. He’s playing that well lately, and there’s no reason to think that he’ll be slowing down.

2. Bad benches. Neither the Magic nor the Timberwolves have a good bench. The biggest difference is that the Magic use their bench normally, while the Wolves barely give their reserves minutes. Orlando’s injury issues have certainly thinned their bench, but the few that are there will still get some run and Minnesota has to take advantage.

3. The playoff run. Wait…what? It’s about to be February and we’re talking about playoffs on a Wolves blog site. But it’s true, the squad is only 2.5 games back of the eighth spot in the West, and these are the games — against a below-.500 team from the East — that the Wolves need to win when they have the opportunity.

Game Prediction

The Wolves will keep up their winning ways as they have the good fortune of facing another non-playoff team, at home, on the second night of a back-to-back for their opponent.

Indeed, the Magic won a close game in Toronto on Sunday, but the flight back west to Minneapolis and the fact that the Wolves have been resting at home since winning Saturday night is an advantage for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves will win this one, 111-102. It’ll be close enough that we won’t be treated to any garbage time minutes, but the home team shouldn’t have to sweat all too much.

