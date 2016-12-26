Timberwolves Blogcaps: 12/19/16 – 12/25/16

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Welcome to a weekly feature that will take you on a spin around the Timberwolves blogosphere — this should be your new one-stop shop for everything Wolves.

Below you’ll find a fairly comprehensive list of links to solid Wolves-related pieces from around the Timberwolves blogosphere last week.

We are trying to run this piece on a weekly basis, so sit back, relax, and enjoy.

Howlin’ T-Wolf: Eli Cohen argues the Timberwolves have an incomplete roster that needs to be filled up with a Ricky Rubio trade and free agent signings.

Canis Hoopus: Josh Clement examines the “designated player” clause within the new Collective Bargaining Agreement and its effects on the Timberwolves’ future finances. John Meyer reveals signs of growth from the Timberwolves in their recent game against the Atlanta Hawks.

A Wolf Among Wolves: Andy Grimsrud has nine observations about Minnesota Timberwolves head coach, Tom Thibodeau.



Quote of the Week

From Andy Grimsrud, A Wolf Among Wolves:

… In entertainment, foul language can be helpful – at least when done artfully …

For Timberwolves fans (and, as the Target Center seating structure would have it, the media) fortunate enough to sit near the bench, Tom Thibodeau enriches the game experience with masterful demonstrations of how to deliver a naughty word … Basically, when Thibs is upset, he swears. He swears loudly, in a deep, baritone, gravelly voice …

Funny. Do you feel the passion, the lava that is foaming from Tom Thibodeau’s mouth whenever he uses his favorite expletive? I do, and I love it!

I know what you are thinking, Timberwolves fans: so what? Why does this matter?

Great question! Tom Thibodeau’s constant use of his favorite expletive means he has a plan, a solid plan that will eventually snap the team’s playoff drought.

Yes, the Timberwolves are struggling this season. Yes, they continue playing well against tougher opponents, keeping the games close until the end.

Yes, given their overall record, the Timberwolves will probably miss the playoffs this year. And you know what, that is okay!

Before you start rolling your eyes, perhaps in disgust, remember: the Wolves are getting better after each game. Slowly, but surely.

So look beyond the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Christmas day. Look beyond their record–as a matter of fact, look beyond this season.

Just look at Tom Thibodeau. As the President of Basketball Operations and the Head Coach, Thibs is the man with a plan.

A [expletive] plan!

If you want to be featured in our weekly Blogcaps, DM your submissions to @TaaviPan on Twitter. We’ve got you covered.

