Timberwolves at Suns: Wolves look to continue hot stretch

The Timberwolves will look to continue a recent stretch of hot play as they travel to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday evening.

Don’t look now, Timberwolves fans, but your squad is only two and a half games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Of course, they’re also only two games from the cellar, too. There are actually eight teams within four and a half games of one another, with the 18-25 Denver Nuggets currently in the playoff picture and the 16-32 Lakers standing on the bottom rung.

But the Timberwolves have a real chance to make some hay in the coming days and weeks. They face the Suns tonight, a team that they’ve beaten twice already this season. Phoenix is only a game behind the Wolves, so this game is important in terms of the standings as well.;

Then, Indiana, Brooklyn, and Orlando are up next. Indiana is 22-22, but the Nets are by far the worst team in the NBA and the Magic’s record sits at just 18-28. Rattling off a few wins could very well catapult Minnesota into the playoff discussion.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Record: 16-28 (10-13 home, 6-15 away)

Starting Lineup

PG – Ricky Rubio (8.8 PPG, 9.1 APG, 4.5 RPG, 2.1 SPG)

SG – Zach LaVine (18.8 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.9 APG)

SF – Andrew Wiggins (21.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.3 APG)

PF – Gorgui Dieng (12 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.2 APG, 1.3 BPG)

C – Karl-Anthony Towns (22.5 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 3 APG, 1.5 BPG)

Key Reserves

Ricky Rubio is likely to return on Tuesday night after missing Sunday’s game due to the death of his grandmother. We have yet to receive an update on the hip tightness that caused him to exit last Thursday night’s game in Los Angeles after halftime, but it seems as though he’ll be available after five days of rest.

Kris Dunn performed admirably in Rubio’s absence, nearly notching a triple-double and falling just two rebounds an an assist short of the feat. Tyus Jones was solid off the bench as well, even earning crunch-time minutes at shooting guard due to Zach LaVine‘s recent shooting woes.

Nemanja Bjelica continues to be up-and-down and Cole Aldrich is still only seeing a handful of first half minutes. Shabazz Muhammad continues to play much better compared to his rough start to the season. His bump in outside shooting has been a pleasant surprise of late.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Record: 15-29 (8-12 home, 7-17 away)

Starting Lineup

PG – Eric Bledsoe (20.9 PPG, 6.2 APG, 5.1 RPG)

SG – Devin Booker (20.5 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 3.1 APG)

SF – T.J. Warren (13.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.3 SPG)

PF – Marquese Chriss (7.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 0.6 APG)

C – Tyson Chandler (8.5 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 0.6 APG)

Key Reserves

The Suns will likely be without rookie big man Dragan Bender, who only averages 12.6 minutes per game, as he exited the last game with an ankle injury. Veteran forward Jared Dudley has missed four straight games due to dizziness.

The Phoenix bench is intriguing but has not provided consistent results. Veteran backup point guard Brandon Knight has struggled, while veteran P.J. Tucker and young big man Alex Len have been the best performers night-in and night-out for the Suns.

Three Things to Watch

1. Injury watch. We’ve reached the point of the season that an injury watch will be pertinent for both the Timberwolves and their opponents nearly every single night.

For the Wolves, Rubio’s hip tightness is the one to watch, and how a potential return would effect the Kris Dunn-Tyus Jones rotation that was displayed in Sunday night’s win. For the Suns, it’s Dragan Bender and more importantly, Jared Dudley. All three players have a shot to play in this one.

2. Booker vs. LaVine. The Suns’ Devin Booker and the Wolves’ Zach LaVine have some obvious similarities and are fairly often compared to one another: LaVine is 21 years old, Booker is 20. LaVine is 6′-5″, Booker is 6′-6″. They were both the 13th overall pick in their respective drafts, with LaVine going to Minnesota in 2014 and Booker landing in Phoenix in 2015.

Both shooting guards were solid outside shooters but not much else as rookies, although LaVine made a clearer step in the right direction in his second season than Booker has made thus far.

And this season, LaVine has stepped up and improved mightily, despite an extremely rough stretch of late. This could be a fun head-to-head match-up, provided that Zach figures his shot out and comes to play.

3. Can the Timberwolves beat their young rivals in three straight games? The Wolves won in Phoenix on the Friday night after Thanksgiving, coming back from a double-digit deficit midway through the fourth quarter. Then, a win at Target Center on December 19th.

Can the Wolves head back down to Arizona and win their second game in two tries and their third overall against the Suns this season? It would also mark the Wolves’ second three-game winning streak of the season and six wins in the past eight games.

Game Prediction

It’s not just the Wolves that have been playing well; the Suns have been hot of late as well, winning two straight on the road, including a victory in Toronto on Sunday.

The Timberwolves’ bench has played much better of late, and if the Suns are without Jared Dudley the Wolves should have a decided advantage — especially if the strong play of Dunn and Jones carries over from last time out.

Let’s call this a 106-105 escape by the Wolves, perhaps on a missed buzzer-beater from the Suns to close it out.

