Timberwolves at Spurs live stream: How to watch online

The San Antonio Spurs (31-9) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-27) on Tuesday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are five NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 17. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-27) and the San Antonio Spurs (31-9). Tipoff from the AT&T Center in San Antonio will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.

FOX Sports North will carry the game in the Twin Cities. FOX Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Greater San Antonio area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Minnesota enters play at 14-27 on the year and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves trail the Utah Jazz (27-16) by 12 games in the Northwest Division standings. Minnesota lost its most recent game on the road to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, 98-87. The Timberwolves have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and 5-14 away the Target Center this season.

San Antonio enters play at 31-9 on the year and in second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs lead the Houston Rockets (32-11) by half a game in the Southwest Division standings. San Antonio lost its most recent game to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday in Mexico City, 108-105. The Spurs have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games and are 14-5 at the AT&T Center this season.

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 17

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: AT&T Center

TV Info: FSN, FSSW

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Spurs will be laying 11 points at home to the visiting Timberwolves. The associated moneylines for this game are San Antonio -719 and Minnesota +550. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 202.5 points.

With the Spurs coming off a bad loss to the Suns, look for San Antonio to bounce back with a big win over the Timberwolves, covering the 11-point spread at home.

