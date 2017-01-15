Timberwolves at Mavericks: Looking for four straight in Dallas

The Timberwolves have won three games in a row for the first time this season and have a real chance at extending the winning streak to four in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

It’s hard to believe, but the extent of consecutive wins for the Timberwolves this season has been a two-game winning streak in December and the three-gamer that they’re currently riding.

Sunday afternoon, the Wolves have a legitimate chance to extend the win-streak to four games as they head to Dallas to take on 12-27 Mavericks. The game was originally scheduled for a 3:00 p.m. Central Time tip-off but was pushed up to 1:00 p.m. to accommodate DFW-area sports fans looking to catch the Cowboys’ divisional round playoff match-up with the Green Bay Packers.

The first meeting of the season between the two teams was just this past Monday, which the Wolves won fairly easily by a final tally of 101-92. That win was preceded a pair of impressive home wins against the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

With a pair of tough road games upcoming this week against the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers, this would be an important win for the Timberwolves to notch as they look to keep positive momentum.

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

Record: 14-26 (9-13 home, 5-13 road)

Starting Lineup

PG – Ricky Rubio (7.5 PPG, 7.8 APG, 4.0 RPG, 1.9 SPG)

SG – Brandon Rush (3.3 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 44.8% 3P)

SF – Andrew Wiggins (22 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.3 APG)

PF – Gorgui Dieng (10.4 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.1 APG)

C – Karl-Anthony Towns (21.9 PPG, 12 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.5 BPG)

Key Reserves

Zach LaVine left last Monday’s contest against the Mavericks when his hip contusion flared up. He missed the Wolves wins on Wednesday and Thursday and is officially questionable for Sunday afternoon’s game.

In his absence, veteran Brandon Rush has stepped into the starting lineup and played extremely well, logging 76 minutes over the two games and scoring a total of 23 points while knocking down 7-of-13 from beyond the arc.

Last time LaVine missed a game, Nemanja Bjelica stepped into the starting lineup and had a huge game. This time, Bjelica has stepped up his game from the bench as Rush slotted in at the starting two-spot. Additionally, Shabazz Muhammad has finally found his groove of late, and Kris Dunn has stabilized after a brief swoon that followed his hot streak back in December.

As a whole, the Wolves bench has finally played near where many expected them to be at this point in the season. Of course, we have no idea what Tom Thibodeau’s rotation will look like when LaVine returns…

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Record: 12-27 (7-11 home, 5-16 road)

Starting Lineup

PG – Deron Williams (14 PPG, 6.8 APG, 2.5 RPG)

SG – Seth Curry (10.1 PPG, 2.7 APG, 40.7 3P%)

SF – Wesley Matthews (15.1 PPG, 3 RPG, 2.2 APG)

PF – Harrison Barnes (20.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.5 APG)

C – Dirk Nowitzki (13.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Key Reserves

Despite the Mavericks still carrying the worst record in the Western Conference, they’ve played a bit better of late. And unsurprisingly, their improved play has coincided with the return of Dirk Nowitzki.

Andrew Bogut has started 22 games this season, including last Monday’s loss in Minneapolis, but missed Thursday night’s win over the Phoenix Suns in Mexico City. The Mavericks went with the small-ball lineup pictured above. It’s a lineup that has seen more success than when Barnes, Nowitizki, and Bogut have shared the court together, so there’s a real chance that the Mavs may have found something here.

The bench features J.J. Barea, recently back from injury himself, and…not much else. Dorian Finney-Smith is a player that coach Rick Carlisle relies upon, along with Salah Mejri and Devin Harris. But there isn’t much there, especially with Curry sliding into the starting lineup in Bogut’s absence.

Three Things to Watch

1. Will Zach LaVine suit up? This will be on our list of things to watch until it happens, and as much because of the ripple effect on Brandon Rush, Shabazz Muhammad, and Nemanja Bjelica as any other reason.

It’s undeniable that the Wolves offense has played differently of late, but it’s equally as difficult to know how much of that to attribute to a conscious scheme change from Thibodeau that has seen Ricky Rubio with the ball in the pick-and-roll more often versus the effect of missing Zach LaVine, who can be the occasional ball-stopper.

At any rate, having LaVine back will be a good thing, to be sure. Here’s hoping it’s on Sunday in Dallas.

2. Battle of the benches. While the Wolves bench has been playing much better over the past week, this is one of the few bench battles that Minnesota should expect to win regardless of recent improvement.

The Mavericks have a thin bench with only J.J. Barea as a real threat to score, while the Wolves have the likes of Bjelica and Muhammad, who can both score quickly and in bunches.

3. Keeping the streak going before a tough schedule. Momentum is a legitimate thing, and the Timberwolves are carrying it. All three of their wins over the past week have been at home, however, and it’s tough to beat the same team twice in six days as they’ll be trying to do on Sunday afternoon.

But with road contests against the Spurs and Clippers looming, this win is vitally important. And don’t look now, but the Wolves are only three games behind the Portland Trail Blazers and the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

Game Prediction

It’s always tough to predict what’s going to happen in a matinee — especially one that had still another game time change.

It’s all about which team is able to adjust the fastest once the game gets underway. Expect a sloppy game between two tired teams; it’s not like last Monday night’s Mavs-Wolves tilt was a work of art, either.

The Wolves will pull out this one in an ugly dogfight, 90-87. They won’t be sending the game film to Springfield, but a win is a win is a win.

