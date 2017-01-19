Timberwolves at Clippers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Clippers (29-14) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-28) on Thursday. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 10:30 p.m. ET. While there will not be local broadcasts in either the Los Angeles or Minneapolis metro areas, this game will be nationally televised on TNT. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime.

Minnesota enters play at 14-28 on the year and in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves trail the Utah Jazz (27-16) by 12.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Minnesota has lost two games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10 and is 5-15 away from the Target Center this season.

Los Angeles enters play at 29-14 on the year and in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail the Golden State Warriors (36-6) by 7.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has won seven games in a row, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 and is 17-6 as the home team at the Staples Center this season.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 19

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Clippers will be laying one point at home to the visiting Timberwolves. The associated moneylines for this game are Los Angeles -120 and Minnesota +100. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 205 points.

Take the Timberwolves getting points. Los Angeles will be without starting point guard Chris Paul and power forward Blake Griffin for the foreseeable future. Look for the Timberwolves to end the Clippers’ league-best seven-game winning streak on Thursday night.

